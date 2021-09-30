Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Embrace the fall season at these must-attend events across — and beyond — the city limits. Take the family to Pumpkin Nights at Pioneer Farms, or enjoy some Oktoberfest fun at the first-ever Corktoberfest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. And for all things ACL Fest, visit our special series.

Thursday, September 30

Pioneer Farms presents Pumpkin Nights

Pioneer Farms Pumpkin Nights kick off this weekend. Guests can traverse the half-mile walking path and discover magical lands built using more than 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. Additional activities include live entertainment and games in the festival area. Visit the event website to purchase tickets.

Moontower Comedy presents Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone comes to Paramount Theatre for one night of laughs. She’s best known for her role as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, plus regular appearances on CBS Sunday Morning and NPR’s All Things Considered. A select number of tickets is still available.

Friday, October 1

House of Torment

The horrifying House of Torment returns for another season of thrills and chills. Visitors can test their mettle in three attractions — The Boogeyman, The Forsaken, and Operation: Laughing Place. The venue will also feature ax throwing, mini escape games, and the boozy Torment Tavern for those 21 and older. House of Torment is open through November 13. Visit the event website for ticket information.

Saturday, October 2

TLC Austin presents Oyster Festival

Celebrate all things oyster at TLC. The Oyster Festival menu will feature a variety of oyster preparations showcasing oysters from the East Coast, West Coast, and the Gulf. Attendees can participate in oyster shucking and oyster eating competitions for a chance to win cash prizes. Additional highlights include live music, cocktail specials, and oyster and Tattinger champagne specials. Admission to the festival is free.

Sunday, October 3

Corktoberfest at Cork & Barrel

Oktoberfest traditions come alive at Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen’s inaugural Corktoberfest event. In partnership with Altstadt Brewery, the Round Rock pub will offer beer, food, live music, traditional Oktoberfest contests, yard games, and more. Snag your ticket during pre-sale to receive two complimentary beers. For a full schedule of activities and to purchase tickets, visit the Corktober website.