Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

World Sake Day, the return of Fortlandia, and the virtual Texas Conference for Women top our agenda for the days ahead. Check out the five best things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, October 1

The Texas Conference for Women

The Texas Conference for Women returns with a virtual edition providing connection, networking, and inspiration from the comfort of home. The one-day online conference features keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking activities designed to engage and empower. Festival keynote speakers include Issa Rae, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Melinda Gates. To purchase tickets and for a full schedule of events, visit the festival website.

Celebrate World Sake Day

Raise a glass to the Japanese spirit at two of Austin’s top restaurants this weekend. In honor of World Sake Day, guests are invited to Komé for a screening of the documentary Kampai! For the Love of Sake. Admission to the watch party is $5 or the purchase of sake. Additionally, Uchiko will be offering three negroni sakes as part of its ongoing curbside pickup beverage series throughout October to keep the celebration going.

Remote Control with Max Major

Max Major brings his virtual mind-reading experience into your home for an evening of magic and wonder. The magician and mentalist, recently seen on America's Got Talent, aims to wow participants with his hands-on show and "real-life Jedi mind tricks." Tickets include access to the performance for your household, plus a curated box delivered to your home prior to showtime. Shows are scheduled through October 11.

Friday, October 2

Western Gallery presents "Texas Women" virtual opening reception

Western Gallery unveils its showcase of Texas women artists via this virtual opening reception. Featured artists include Debbie Carroll, Elizabeth Dryden, Dana Falconberry, Landry McMeans, Kerri S. Menchaca, and others. Attendees will get exclusive early access to the exhibition via Zoom. Space for the virtual opening reception is limited to 50 participants; join the Western Gallery Guest List here. Admission is free.

Saturday, October 3

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center presents Fortlandia

This weekend marks the return of Fortlandia at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Take a self-guided tour through a whimsical collection of forts designed by local architects and artists, then stop by Fort Build to create your own. Visit the Fortlandia website to purchase tickets and review safety guidelines before your trip. Following opening weekend, Fortlandia will be open through January 31, 2021.