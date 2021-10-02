3 Austin bachelors hoping for rosy outcome on this season’s The Bachelorette, plus more popular stories

Home » Entertainment
Brandon Kieffer
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

  1. 3 Austin bachelors hoping for rosy outcome on this season’s The Bachelorette. A local firefighter, a sales exec, and a popcorn brand manager hope to win over her heart.
     
  2. Austin and the Hill Country earn national praise as golden spots for retirees. If you’re thinking about retirement in Texas, you’ll definitely want to check out these leisurely locales.
     
  3. New owner checks in at highly acclaimed luxury hotel in downtown Austin. The Colorado-based real estate company continues to invest in Austin properties.
     
  4. Austin suburb hits home run with new 80-acre headquarters for major sports business. The world’s largest and most comprehensive youth baseball and softball scouting organization parks its biz in this fast-growing local community.
     
  5. New head coach of Austin Bold FC juggles technique, outreach, and building leaders. The first Jamaican head coach in the USL Championship league is really kicking up the positivity for the club.
