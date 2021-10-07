Our picks for the buzzworthy acts you can’t miss at ACL Fest weekend two

Weekend two of ACL Music Fest is here, and unlike the event’s first go-around, the weather forecast is looking very sunny and dry. Check out these non-headliner shows (and our daily headliner picks) for this weekend, both local and visiting, and be sure to take a glance at our weekend one recommendations, as some of those artists are also playing round two of the fest.

Friday, October 8

Heartless Bastards, 2:30 pm, Lady Bird Stage

Rally up and get to Zilker Park early enough on Friday to see local rock act Heartless Bastards. Not only does singer Erika Wennerstrom have one of the best voices in town, but the veteran band also just released a great album — their sixth overall — titled A Beautiful Life. Catch them at 2:30 pm on the Lady Bird Stage.

Hinds, 3:15 pm, VRBO Stage

The Madrid-based Hinds will play the festival this Friday at 3:15 pm on the VRBO Stage. If you’re someone who really enjoys upbeat and catchy indie rock tunes, this sure-to-be joyous and energetic set won’t let you down.

Bleachers, 4 pm, Lady Bird Stage

A COVID-19 scare eliminated Bleachers’ weekend one set at ACL Fest, so their appearance on Friday afternoon is now the only chance to see them. Led by super producer Jack Antonoff (he’s worked with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and more), the act will have a variety of pop sounds on display.

Erykah Badu, 7 pm, Miller Lite Stage

One of the more talked-about performances out of weekend one of the festival was that of the incomparable Erykah Badu. Rocking a large band and an all-around colorful vibe, the queen of neo-soul really delighted on the Miller Lite Stage. Be sure to see her this Friday evening in the same spot.

Headliner pick: Miley Cyrus, 8 pm, Honda Stage

Saturday, October 9

Jade Bird, 12:05 pm, T-Mobile Stage

Jade Bird, who somewhat recently made the jump from the UK to Austin, will be on at 12:05 pm on Saturday on the T-Mobile Stage. Yes, that’s a very early start, but it’ll quickly register as worth it once the electrifying singer-songwriter starts to play. By the way, her new album, Different Kinds of Light, is also definitely worth your time.

Remi Wolf, 3:20 pm, T-Mobile Stage

Remi Wolf has been regularly raved about as one of the breakout performers from weekend one of the festival, so you should certainly catch her on Saturday afternoon on the T-Mobile Stage. Expect a big crowd for the pop chameleon.

Unlocking Us: Brené Brown and Brett Goldstein, 6:20 pm, Bonus Tracks Stage

You’re correct: This is not a live-music recommendation, but there’s just no way anyone should go through weekend two of ACL Fest without taking up the chance to see Brett Goldstein, who plays the beloved Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ hit show Ted Lasso. He’ll be on the Bonus Tracks Stage at 6:20 pm on Saturday to record an episode of Brené Brown’s podcast, Unlocking Us.

Jack Harlow, 7:20 pm, Miller Lite Stage

Jack Harlow pulled one of the biggest crowds during his weekend one performance, and it’s likely going to be even bigger for the budding hip-hop star this Saturday. Get in on the party at 7:20 pm on the Miller Lite Stage.

Headliner pick: Silent Disco, 8 pm, Tito’s Stage

Sunday, October 10

BLK ODYSSY, noon, VRBO Stage

With his acclaimed debut album, BLK VINTAGE, in tow, BLK ODYSSY will kick off the final day of ACL Fest at noon on the VRBO Stage. Obviously, you’ll have to get to Zilker Park really early to see the soulful act, but your effort will be rewarded with one of the more anticipated sets of the festival.

Trixie Mattel, 6:30 pm, Tito’s Stage

Trixie Mattel is set to perform on Sunday evening on the Tito’s Stage. The drag queen, who made a name for herself on RuPaul’s Drag Race, has released three albums with varying sounds, so this should be a fun, diverse show.

Headliner pick: Tyler the Creator, 8:30 pm, Lady Bird Stage