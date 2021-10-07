Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Outdoor outings, spectacular shows, and a haunted house are on the weekend agenda. Catch a hit musical under the stars, or drink your fill of local brews at a pop-up beer garden. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. And for all things ACL Fest, head to our special series.

Thursday, October 7

ZACH Theatre presents Into the Woods

Classic fairytale Into the Woods, by composer Stephen Sondheim, comes to life under the stars at the ZACH Theatre’s outdoor stage. Audiences can expect a contemporary, reimagined interpretation of the story, complete with natural scenery and popular tunes. Performances are scheduled through November 7.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

The multimedia laser and light show featuring master recordings of Pink Floyd is back in town for fans to enjoy. This immersive experience is at the Paramount Theatre for one night only.

Friday, October 8

Moontower Comedy presents Mike Birbiglia Live!

Moontower Comedy brings award-winning comedian Mike Birbiglia to the Paramount Theatre for back-to-back nights. In addition to his comedy career, Birbiglia is also the host of the Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast and has written two bestselling books. Select tickets for both shows are available.

Saturday, October 9

Scare for a Cure Haunted House

Get your thrills and chills all for a good cause when you venture just outside the city limits to J. Lorraine Ghost Town in Manor. Journey through a uniquely spooky experience, complete with actors, lighting effects, and even obstacle courses. Proceeds from the haunted house benefit local cancer-related charities and organizations. Learn more and purchase tickets on the event website.

The Trail Foundation presents Pop-Up Beer Garden

Sip local beer and groove to local live music while supporting The Trail Foundation at its pop-up beer garden. This Saturday and Sunday, Sand Beach Park will transform into a beer garden, complete with Austin food trucks and a packed lineup of musicians. Purchase tickets on the pop-up event website.