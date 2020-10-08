Austin drive-in concert series lights up with all-star musical lineup

If you're missing live music, an Austin drive-in concert series may have the cure of your socially distant blues. Love & Lightstream, an organization that fuses Austin's music community, local brands, and local charities, kicks off its Love & Lightstream Drive-In on Friday, October 23, offering four consecutive weeks of local Austin music.

Concerts are hosted at the Haute Spot Event Venue, located at 1501 E. New Hope Dr. in Cedar Park, giving fans a place space to pull in, spread out, and stay safe. Only 200 cars will be allowed into the venue, but the music will be streamed (or lightstreamed, get it?) via the Love & Lightstream website.

Gates open each day at 5 pm with the music beginning at 6 pm. Each concert "will be implemented with the utmost in social distancing and safety protocols," notes a release.

Kicking off the inaugural weekend are Austin's own ShinyRibs, Grady Spencer & the Work, and Western Youth. That weekend's shows — running October 23-25 — will benefit local music nonprofits Black Fret and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

“COVID-19 is obliterating many facets of the music industry,” said Erik Engh, executive producer of Love & Lightstream. “Austin is bearing a particularly crushing blow. The path forward involves everyone working together to figure out how to preserve and support this fragile ecosystem."

The October schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 23 — ShinyRibs, Grady Spencer & the Work, Western Youth, PR Newman, and Love & Chaos

— ShinyRibs, Grady Spencer & the Work, Western Youth, PR Newman, and Love & Chaos Saturday, October 24 — Max Frost, Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy, DOSSEY, Harry Edohoukwa, and Primo

— Max Frost, Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy, DOSSEY, Harry Edohoukwa, and Primo Sunday, October 25 — Wild Child (acoustic set), Matthew Logan Vasquez, The Deer, Ley Line, and Altamesa

— Wild Child (acoustic set), Matthew Logan Vasquez, The Deer, Ley Line, and Altamesa Friday, October 30 — Grupo Fantasma, Money Chicha, and El Dusty

— Grupo Fantasma, Money Chicha, and El Dusty Saturday, October 31 — Mt. Joy, Night Cap, and Kitty Cohen

— Mt. Joy, Night Cap, and Kitty Cohen Saturday, October 31 (late show) — Mt. Joy and Los Coast

Next month's lineup will be released closer to to November, so check here for details.

Tickets to attend the concerts are priced $100 to $325 per vehicle, which includes up to six guests in each car.