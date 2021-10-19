If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to the Aramco Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on October 22-24 at Circuit of The Americas, you definitely want to start thinking about your own transportation.

After all, there will be more than 360,000 attendees over race weekend, and all onsite parking is completely sold out. The solution? Shuttles.

Circuit of The Americas is doubling the volume of buses to and from the venue throughout race weekend to ensure guests have the most reliable transportation. Shuttle buses will conveniently pick up guests from various spots throughout Austin and drop them off at dedicated areas at COTA reserved exclusively for buses.

At the request of the operator, those taking a shuttle are asked to wear a mask. Masks will be available at no charge.

Tickets for the buses start at $15 and are on sale now, but space is limited.

Here's a rundown of all the transportation info you need to know:

Shuttles

There are two types of shuttles available: the Front Gate shuttle and the Drop & Walk shuttle.

Front Gate shuttle:

This will arrive in a prime position at the entrance of the Grand Plaza, the closest available drop point to the Circuit. The Front Gate shuttle is a climate-controlled motorcoach and runs continuously throughout the weekend. The shuttle will drop off and pick up in the same spot across from COTA's Grand Plaza entrance.

Round-trip pricing is $40 a day.

Guests must have individual tickets for each day and shuttles run on a continuous loop from their original destination. There are two pick-up locations available: Downtown (San Jacinto Boulevard/East 14th Street) and Barton Creek Mall.

Drop & Walk shuttle:

Guests will get dropped off in the McAngus Lot, which is approximately a 15-minute walk to the Grand Plaza. The Drop & Walk shuttle is a school bus that runs continuously on Saturday and Sunday only and will drop off and pick up in the same spot in the McAngus Lot.

Round-trip pricing is $15-$20 a day depending on your shuttle route, and guests must have individual tickets for each day.

There are two pick-up locations available: Bastrop Memorial Stadium and Guadalupe Street/51st Street.

COTA is offering a $10 food voucher for each day this shuttle is booked. The food vouchers can be used anywhere at COTA, including the COTA Culinary Experience, which features five unique food villages with over 30 restaurants showcasing the best of Texas cuisine.

Circuit of The Americas is also hosting a giveaway for all shuttle riders. Race fans who purchase a shuttle ticket and ride the shuttle will be eligible to win two trackside premium tickets to The Rolling Stones concert on November 20 at COTA’s Super Stage. The winner will be chosen at random after Formula 1 weekend.

Rideshare

If Uber or Lyft is your plan, be prepared. The walk to the rideshare lot is approximately 20-25 minutes and wait times can be very long. Surge pricing tends to be exceptionally high.

Parking pass

Upon arrival at the venue gate, allow at least 60 minutes to park during peak arrival times and expect a delay in excess of 75 minutes if you depart immediately after the Sunday race. For the best traffic experience, arrive early and stay for the post-race entertainment, shows, exhibits, and activities.

For more information on shuttles and to book your tickets, click here.