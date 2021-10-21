Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get your fill of festival season with a variety of multi-day happenings in the Capital City. Formula 1 speeds back into COTA, and an amusement park for dogs arrives at Mueller. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, October 21

Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference

The city’s premier cinematic event is back with 26 world, North American, and U.S. premieres at a variety of Austin venues. Notable films slated to screen during the multi-day event include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Mike Mills’ C’MON C’MON, and opening-night film The Same Storm by Academy Award nominee Peter Hedges. Visit the festival website for tickets and more information.

Old Settler’s Music Festival

Venture just outside the city limits to the town of Dale, Texas, for the return of Old Settler’s Music Festival. This year’s four-day lineup features more than 30 roots and Americana artists, including Bob Schneider, James McMurtry, Jade Bird, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Bonnie Bishop, and more. To purchase tickets and for a full schedule of events, go to the festival website. Admission for children age 12 and younger is free.

Friday, October 22

Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

It’s the biggest weekend of the year for Circuit of the Americas, as Formula 1 races back into town. The track will host three days of thrilling, high-speed racing, as well as numerous other entertainment options for F1 fans. Music legend Billy Joel plays the Germania Insurance Super Stage Saturday night, and the weekend culminates in the U.S. Grand Prix finals on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday, October 23

Sweet Sensi CBD presents Texas Hemp Harvest Festival

Visitors to the Texas Hemp Harvest Festival at Carson Creek Ranch will explore a variety of hemp-related vendors, plus games, adult and kid beverages, food trucks, and live music. Visit the festival website to buy tickets and for the full lineup of musical guests, which includes Cas Haley, The Mau Mau Chaplins, The Supervillians, Big Mon, and more.

Puptopia Festival

Skip the dog park and treat your furry friend to the first-ever amusement park for canines and their humans at Mueller Lake Park. The Puptopia Festival highlights include photo opportunities, a Pupformance Zone for play, a K9 Lounge for humans and pups to relax in between events, and three performances by stunt dog troupe the Canine Stars. Check out the festival website to purchase tickets.