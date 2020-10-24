Austin's decadent brunch-all-day restaurant shutters, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin's decadent brunch-all-day restaurant permanently closes after 3 years. This weekend, Holy Roller is saying goodbye with a blowout bash. (Well, as blowout as can be in a pandemic.) The restaurant's closing means Austin is not only losing a brunch-time favorite, but one of the city's few women-led kitchens.

2. Major home goods retail chain throws in the towel on Austin store. Bed Bath & Beyond is heading to the great ... beyond, I guess. The home goods chain announced it's closing many U.S. stores, including one in Austin.

3. Iconic little Austin dive bar faces uncertain future as shutdown continues. The owner of the Little Longhorn Saloon — the original home of Chicken Shit Bingo — is facing mounting costs as the pandemic rages on. Now, she's reaching out to the community for help.

4. Austin suburb chugs toward top spot among fastest-growing cities in U.S. Austin's wild growth is spreading out into the suburbs. A recent ranking puts Round Rock in the top 10 fastest-growing cities.

5. Texas university steps out of the shadows with political superstar in new faculty position. From representative to senatorial candidate to presidential hopeful to ... professor?