Austin suburb chugs toward top spot among fastest-growing cities in U.S.

Round Rock just keeps heading down the growth track. A new report puts it at No. 8 among the country’s fastest-growing cities.

The ranking, published October 12 by the WalletHub personal finance website, looked at seven years of growth data for 515 U.S. cities. WalletHub compared the cities across 17 metrics, including population growth, economic growth, and job growth.

In the end, Round Rock ranked:

No. 5 for fastest growth among midsize cities.

No. 13 for sociodemographics.

The Austin suburb, however, ranked a middling 59th for jobs and economy, surprising considering how well the region has fared during the recent recession.

It's no wonder that Round Rock keeps earning spots on national rankings. Earlier this year, it earned a spot among the best cities in the U.S. and the fastest growing cities. In 2019, it was also named the "coolest" suburb in America by a prominent design site.

Frisco, near Dallas, earned the highest rank in Texas at No. 6.

Like Round Rock, Frisco is no stranger to accolades. In 2018, Money named Frisco the best place to live in America. And the city even appeared atop a recent ranking of the country’s best places to be stuck at home during the pandemic. The city recently grabbed the No. 3 spot on WalletHub's list of among the best cities to buy a house.

Six other Texas cities made the top 30: