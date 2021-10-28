8 wicked Halloween weekend happenings in Austin that are a real treat

The spooky season is upon us. It’s time to embrace the macabre charm and wicked magic of All Hallows’ Eve and — hey — maybe don a different kind of face mask, one of the creepier variety, for a while.

This Halloween weekend, celebrate in Austin style: Ditch the stale candy corn and trick-or-treating fails in favor of some petrifying, silly, and downright weird experiences.

Thriller Chiller, October 30, Chaparral Ice at The Crossover

Break the ice this Halloween with a super chill family-friendly event at Chaparral Ice at newly opened Cedar Park sports and entertainment complex The Crossover. Thriller Chiller, beginning at 4 pm Saturday, includes a free haunted house and trunk-r-treating for goodies, as well as a costume contest, with the winners scoring a family four-pack of skate passes. Take to the ice during a public skate session from 4:45-7:15 pm or during the late skate from 7:30-9:30 pm.

Walking ghost tours, October 28-31, spooky sites around Austin

Get in the Halloween spirit by visiting some spirited local spots with Ghost City Tours, including The Driskill Hotel, which has long been considered haunted by ghosts of Austin’s past, as well as the Texas Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, Austin Club, the Paramount Theatre, and the historic Littlefield Building. The walking tours start at 7 and 8 pm. Be prepared to be thrilled to death.

No Tricks Just Treats, October 28-31, Museum of Ice Cream

From 10 am-9:30 pm each day, the Museum of Ice Cream Austin at the Domain will be transformed into a haunted town that visitors can explore. Scoop up some drinks specials and five different spook-tacular ice cream treats. There’s even a trick-or-treating experience and plenty of pumpkin spice milkshakes to be guzzled. Costumes are encouraged. Get tickets here.

Werewolf Costume Ball, October 29, Meanwhile Brewing Co.

If your four-legged best friend looks howlin’ cute in a Halloween costume, you won’t want to miss the inaugural Werewolf Costume Ball at Meanwhile Brewing. This free event includes dog-friendly tricks and treats; a doggie costume contest; local pup influencers; and a curated playlist from DJ Flo, including remixes of tunes from pooch film faves like Air Bud and Lady and the Tramp. And, of course, there will be access to beer and bites. This Halloween dog party will be a barking good time. RSVP here.

Zombie Western Halloween, October 29, Bull & Bowl

This mechanical-bull-meets-duckpin-bowling-alley Sixth Street hot spot is hosting a spooky celebration that’s sure to be frighteningly fun. For Wanted Dead or Alive: A Zombie Western Halloween party, Austinites are invited to get dressed up in their creepiest costumes and dine, drink, and game enough to raise the dead. The costume contest offers some scary good prizes, and there will be a live DJ set, deadly delicious drink specials (served up by zombies), and complimentary games from 7-10 pm.

Halloween Time Traveler Experience, October 29-31, Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Indulge in a transformative journey at The Spa at the Four Seasons downtown with a one-of-a-kind treatment that includes a 25-minute massage and chakra alignment, followed by a soul-enriching hypnotic experience with resident healer and hypnotist Nicole Hernandez. Expect to go within and travel to another era, dimension, and beyond. Call The Spa at 512-685-8160 to reserve your life-changing 120-minute session.

Undead, October 30-31, The Ballroom at Spider House

Professional local dance company Ventana Ballet is hosting Undead, a Haunted House of Dances, an immersive adults-only show that features 13 Austin theater and dance artists engrossing the audience in an evening of classic Halloween creatures, suspense, comedy, and terrifyingly elegant ballet. Shows start at 7:30 and 9:30 pm each night. Get tickets here.

Ugly Dog Contest, October 31, Jo’s Coffee downtown

Things are getting ugly this weekend at Jo’s in the Second Street District as the local coffee shop hosts its fourth annual Ugly Dog Contest. Pups can enter in one of three categories: ugliest dog, best costume, and best in show, with the $10 entry fee benefiting Austin Human Society. Winners will get an array of pawsitively awesome gifts. Dogtestants will strut their spooky stuff beginning at 12:30 pm, and winners will be announced at 1 pm.