Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Thrills and chills about this weekend, from spooky screenings to a diabolical dinner party. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Halloween weekend.

Thursday, October 29

Pioneer Farms presents Un-boo-lievable Pumpkinfest

It's the final days of Pumpkinfest at Pioneer Farms. Guests can take ghost tours, enjoy pumpkin carving demonstrations, visit Dia de Los Muertos exhibits, and more. Pumpkins will be available for purchase, and families can carve their own masterpieces onsite to avoid the mess at home. Face masks and social distancing rules will be enforced throughout the event. For a full program schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Pumpkinfest website. Open to the public through October 31.

Friday, October 30

Ventana Ballet presents Undead: Haunted House of Dances

Be transported to Dracula’s Cave from the safety of your vehicle during a thrilling parking lot performance by Ventana Ballet. Dancers will take the form of several pop culture-inspired characters in this reimagined production of the classic ballet Dracula. Purchase a vehicle pass on the Ventana Ballet website. Performances through October 31.

Saturday, October 31

South Congress Candy & Cocktail Crawl

Change up your trick-or-treat route this year and visit South Congress haunts during the Candy & Cocktail Crawl. Stop by any or all of the participating restaurants, including Perla's and June’s for a speciality cocktail in a limited-edition collectible cup. Treat the kids to their own special drink with a pitstop at Jo’s Coffee. The crawl begins at Joann’s Fine Foods at 4 pm. Visit the website for the full route.

Shock Event Series: The Shocking Halloween Party

Independence Brewing Company will host a drive-in Halloween party complete with a double feature of spooky cinematic classics. The Shocking Halloween Party will feature a costume contest, food truck eats, movie concessions, prizes, and screenings of Halloween (1978) and Halloween (2018). Party admission is free, but a minimum $20 donation is encouraged. A limited number of outdoor table seating and car slot options are available.

Sunday, November 1

Devil May Care presents The Surrealist Ball

Devil May Care delivers a spooky and sophisticated alternative to a typical Halloween evening with a lavish reimagining of the iconic 1972 Rothschild Surrealist Ball. Tickets to the immersive dinner experience include a signature cocktail upon entry and light bites. Decadent platters and spirited sips will also be available for purchase. Attire is black tie and wickedly over-indulgent. A select number of tickets for Sunday’s ball are still available on the event website.