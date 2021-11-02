TikTok sensation Walker Hayes fancies a show at Austin’s ACL Live on upcoming tour

Who’da thunk a love a song about splitting Oreo shakes at Applebee’s and dipping fries in a Frosty at Wendy’s would become a juggernaut? But it’s 2021, and here we are “Fancy Like.”

Walker Hayes, singer-songwriter of the whipped-cream-topped hit that’s taken over TikTok, will bring his new Fancy Like Tour to Austin for one show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on March 3, 2022. Mackenzie Porter will open.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 5 at 9 am through Ticketmaster.

The only other Texas stop on his tour (so far) is in Fort Worth, at Billy Bob’s Texas on March 4, 2022.

Alabama-born Hayes, 41, told People magazine recently that he’s still trying to figure out why “Fancy Like” blew up into a national craze since it was released in June. For those unfamiliar with the catchy song, the chorus goes like this:

We fancy like Applebee’s on a date night/Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake

Get some whipped cream on the top too/Two straws, one check, girl, I got you

Bougie like Natty in the Styrofoam/Squeak-squeakin’ in the truck bed all the way home

Some Alabama-jamma, she my Dixieland delight/Ayy, that’s how we do, how we do, fancy like

“It’s a love song for people with mortgages and kids,” Hayes told People, quoting an Instagram comment he’d stumbled on.

Naturally, Applebee’s started using the song in commercials, and even brought the Oreo shake back to its menu.

Adding fuel to the song’s wildfire has been TikTok. Hayes and his 15-year-old daughter choreographed a TikTok dance, and within 24 hours, it had been viewed 30 million times.

A remix of the song, dropped in early October, features pop star Kesha and cameos by Franzia boxed wine in the video.

The platinum-selling chart-topper has now been nominated for an American Music Award for Favorite Country Song, up against the likes of Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, and Chris Young & Kane Brown.

Tickets for the ACL Live at the Moody Theater show start at $25 for general admission. There are also VIP options, if you’re fancy like that.