Austin Police launches investigation into controversial photo, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin Police launch investigation after photo sparks citywide outrage. By Tuesday, it was clear the Austin Police Department was already having a rough PR week. Last weekend, a photo depicting officers with protestors flashing racist symbols made its way onto social media.

2. H-E-B unrolls new restrictions on bath tissue and more for Austin shoppers. Bummer news (sorry). H-E-B is limiting purchases on toilet paper, brisket and more high-demand items.

3. Austin coffee-robot startup scooped up by Coca-Cola for undisclosed amount. This Austin startup brewed up a pretty sweet deal. Briggo, a local maker of coffee robots, was recently scooped up by Coca-Cola for an undisclosed — but we imagine substantial — sum.

4. Austin shop dishing out healthy meals to-go permanently snaps closed. Austin-based Snap Kitchen closed 14 stores in Texas on November 6 — including one in the Capital City.

5. Hyde Park pizzeria and bar digs up groundbreaking idea for outdoor seating. The Parlor, a Hyde Park bar/under-the-radar pizza joint, is facing the same challenges as every hospitality concept during the pandemic. When it comes to outdoor seating, however, it's hatched a somewhat grave scheme.