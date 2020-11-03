H-E-B unrolls new restrictions on bath tissue and more for Austin shoppers

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and Texans’ long-building election stress reaches frenzied levels, San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is once again imposing purchasing limits on certain grocery products, including what seems to be the most coveted item during the pandemic: toilet paper.

On October 31, H-E-B announced that stores in Central Texas, as well as the San Antonio, Gulf Coast, and border regions, will limit shoppers to purchasing two bath tissue items per shopping trip/transaction. The updated restrictions begin this week, and also include a limit of two paper towel items per shopping transaction.

According to H-E-B, “limits are a proven way to stabilize the supply chain. We utilize this temporary tool to prevent supply disruption, which could impact availability.”

The grocer also noted H-E-B stores are in “strong supply” of these limited-purchase products and stores continue to restock products daily.

H-E-B first rolled out purchasing limits on a variety of food, cleaning and household products in March, when many Texas shoppers flooded stores in an effort to stock up amid pandemic fears. The grocer urged shoppers not to “panic purchase” and issued restrictions on dozens of items, from canned food, eggs, and meat to cleaning products and certain over-the-counter medications.

Purchase restrictions began easing on certain items by mid-April, but H-E-B representatives did not comment on how long current purchasing restrictions may last.

In addition to the purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels at stores in some Texas regions, the purchase of other products — including Texans’ beloved brisket — has also been temporarily limited at all H-E-B stores throughout the state.

Limited food item at all H-E-B stores

Brisket – 2 items

Limited non-food items at all H-E-B stores

Disinfecting and antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting and antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First aid and cleaning gloves – 2 items

Trial- and travel-size disinfectant wipes/sprays – 2 items

Bath tissue — 2 items

Paper towels — 2 items