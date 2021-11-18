Ley Line gets folksy on Black Friday, plus more live shows to be thankful for in Austin

Before you get too deep into planning and prepping for Thanksgiving, gobble up these quality local shows set for the back half of November, and count your blessings for Austin’s continually evolving and glorious live music scene.

Bands Not Bans at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, November 18

Swing by Hotel Vegas this Thursday for Bands Not Bans: A Benefit for Abortion Access. Moving Panoramas, Hong Kong Wigs, Ruby Dice, Sophia Johnson, and Hilary York are all set to perform. The cover is $10, and the proceeds will go to Fund Texas Choice, a nonprofit organization that pays for Texans’ travel to abortion clinics.

Hey Cowboy at Hotel Vegas – Friday, November 19

This Friday, November 19, synth pop trio Hey Cowboy will release a new single, “Not 4 U,” and then celebrate its arrival with a show at Hotel Vegas. SOBBRS and Meshika will open the evening. The cover is $10.

Calliope Musicals at Continental Club – Wednesday, November 24

If you’ve yet to get in on Calliope Musicals’ residency at the Continental Club, then it’s highly recommended you do so before it’s too late. Just one date remains: Wednesday, November 24. The psych pop group will be joined by Jon Dee Graham and William Harries Graham. The cover is just $8.

Ley Line at 3TEN – Friday, November 26

Folk fusion group Ley Line are not only going to play at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live on Friday, November 26, but they’re also going to screen their visual album, We Saw Blue. Jaime Ospina of Superfonicos will kick off the show. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. By the way, the band recently posted that this will be their last live performance “for the foreseeable future,” so you don’t want to miss it. Plus, it’s a much more enjoyable Black Friday outing than stuffing yourself into a big-box store with tons of frantic shoppers.

Friends of the Dead Fall Fest at The Far Out Lounge – Saturday, November 27

And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead are about to head out on tour, but before they do, they’re hosting a Friends of the Dead Fall Fest at The Far Out Lounge on Saturday, November 27. The veteran rock act will headline the event, which will also include Eagle Claw, Garrett T. Capps, Lord Buffalo, Greenbeard, Think No Think, Band of Bastards, and Narrow Haunts. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Pack earplugs.