Whether you're looking to shop in-store, online, or through curbside pickup, you'll find great gifts for everyone at Music Lane. The newest addition on South Congress boasts some of Austin's newest and hottest stores, meaning there are plenty of options for each hard-to-shop-for person on your list.

Whatever your budget, you can find something from local small businesses like Manready Mercantile, a Houston-born general store that features a private label of locally made goods. From leather coasters to vintage-inspired wall hangings, you're covered from stocking stuffers to the big give.

For your trendy, health junkie friend, a gift card to SunLife Organics will keep her smoothie and acai bowl cravings at bay.

If your sister needs to up her loungewear game, introduce her to the Cloud Cotton Robe from Parachute Home, now in a limited edition version designed to "Keep Austin Cozy."

Father-in-law hard to shop for? Consider a book beautiful enough to display from Buck Mason, where you can choose in-store from more than 1,000 titles.

Surprise the special woman in your life with something sparkly from the newest retailer at Music Lane, local jeweler extraordinaire Nak Armstrong. He's known for his sculptural pieces, especially delicate floral creations like these ruby Bermuda earrings.

Cement your status as the cool aunt or uncle by getting your niece or nephew the latest kicks from planet-friendly shoe brand Allbirds.

Take your shopping experience up a notch and celebrate all things merry and bright while shopping at Music Lane by going on The SoCo Stroll. This self-guided holiday experience is happening Friday, November 27, through Thursday, December 31, when you can stroll up and down South Congress Avenue at your leisure, enjoying special holiday displays and seasonal-inspired treats.

Window displays will be on view daily, with holiday lights starting at dusk — but the fun doesn't end there. The SoCo Stroll will also feature live music at select locations and fun activations such as photo opps.

Whether you're coming with family and prefer to sip hot cocoa or meeting up with friends for holiday cocktails, the Naughty and Nice routes cover all the candy cane bases.

"Music Lane is incredibly excited to be partnering with the South Congress Business District to blend old and new traditions on the iconic Avenue and support local retailers that have been struggling this year," says Endeavor Real Estate Group's Taylor Shepherd, one of the event's creators. "We look forward to providing a safe and unique holiday experience for shoppers, families, and visitors alike."

You can view a full map of all participating retailers here, and a list of what they're offering here.

Self parking is available in Music Lane's underground parking garage, located at the corner of South Congress and Music Lane, or street parking is available along South Congress.

Music Lane will be offering $3 parking for two hours in the underground parking garage starting Black Friday, November 27, through Sunday, December 27.