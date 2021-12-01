Blackillac cruises to the Mohawk for Austin benefit, plus more must-see live music in December

The end of 2021 is near, and while it would be just fine if you packed it in and simply celebrated making it to December, it would certainly be more fun to get out there and finish the year in a strong fashion. Here are some live local shows in the first half of December that can assist in unwrapping some festive music fun and get you in the giving spirit.

Safer Together at Mohawk, Empire, The Green Jay – Saturday, December 4

The inaugural Safer Together, a concert series and music fundraiser created in partnership with the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation, will take place this Saturday, December 4 across the Mohawk, Empire, and The Green Jay venues. Furthermore, the event is part of Travis County DA Jose Garza’s new strategy to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths in the area. Each show is free to attend, but donations will be suggested, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to SIMS, a local nonprofit with the mission to help reduce substance use while supporting and enhancing the well-being of the music community at large. See below for the individual lineups:

The Mohawk (indoors)

Blackillac

STRVCK

Sheridan Reed



Empire Control Room

Otis the Destroyer

Rare Bloom (Power Trip Tribute)

Aspen 88 (of Oats & Honey)

Hey Hey Baby



The Green Jay

Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad

Lord Friday the 13th

Moon Medallion

A Benefit for Saint Louise House at Cheer Up Charlies – Saturday, December 4

If you’re going to be out and about in the Red River Cultural District for Safer Together this Saturday, then you should also consider swinging by Cheer Up Charlies for the annual benefit for Saint Louise House, a nonprofit that serves women and children experiencing homelessness. Van Mary, Pelvis Wrestley, The Pinky Rings, and Hotmom make up the bill. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the show.

A. Sinclair at Hole in the Wall – Sunday, December 5

Veteran rock act A. Sinclair will celebrate the release of their new single, “Secrets,” at Hole in the Wall this Sunday, December 5. Cold Jackets, Altamesa, and Kingcaid (Michael Kingcaid of What Made Milwaukee Famous) round out the bill. Tickets are just $10.

Nine Mile Records’ 15-year Anniversary at Empire – Friday, December 10-Sunday, December 12

Local record label Nine Mile is throwing a trio of parties to ring in its 15th anniversary. All three are taking place at Empire across December 10, 11, and 12, and each show will feature artists that the imprint has worked with, including Shinyribs, Sweet Spirit, Glorietta, The Deer, and more. Here’s the full lineup:

Friday, December 10

Shinyribs

Sir Woman

Nuevo

Saturday, December 11

Sweet Spirit

Go Fever

The Deer

Sunday, December 12

Glorietta

Greyhounds

Buffalo Hunt

A Very Quiet Company Christmas 2: Lost in Cedar Park at Haute Spot – Thursday, December 16

Get yourself some holiday cheer via A Very Quiet Company Christmas 2: Lost in Cedar Park. Rock outfit Quiet Company will, of course, headline the event at Haute Spot on Thursday, December 16, and they’ll be joined by Buttercup and a variety of special guests. Tickets range from $10 to $25. Proceeds will benefit the SIMS Foundation.