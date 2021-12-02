Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Tap into holiday cheer with the help of a chili cook-off, seasonal markets, and more family-friendly fun. Raise a glass at St. Elmo’s anniversary party, or enjoy holiday-inspired public art via Starlit Austin. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, December 2

Kilroy Realty presents Starlit Austin

Experience the holidays by way of public art when you stop by the Indeed Tower for Starlit Austin. This unique, one-night-only event will feature live performances, a meet-and-greet with Santa, an artisan market, and more. Additional highlights include an LED light show and complimentary bites and beverages from McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality. As a special treat, the first 200 attendees will receive a locally crafted gift. Go to the event website for more information. Admission is free.

Friday, December 3

Moontower Comedy presents Bob Saget

Comedian, actor, and television host Bob Saget comes to Paramount Theatre for an evening of stand-up. Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, boasts a comedy career spanning more than 30 years. A select number of seats are available on the ticketing website.

Saturday, December 4

St. Elmo Brewing Anniversary Party

Raise a pint to another year of St. Elmo Brewing Company at this boozy anniversary bash. Highlights include the debut of brew Collabracadabra, the release of barrel-aged bottle stout FIVE!, and live bluegrass music. Attendees will also be able to snag a special-edition anniversary T-shirt to commemorate the festivities.

Future Front Holiday Market

Shop for holiday trinkets and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list at the Future Front Holiday Market. The four-weekend market hosted at Ani’s Day & Night will feature more than 175 vendors, including women and LGBTQ+ creatives, designers, and artists from the region. Each weekend will showcase a different holiday-inspired theme and vendors will reflect the concepts.

Sunday, December 5

Camp Lucy presents Christmas Chili Cook-Off

Head to Dripping Springs to eat your fill of homemade goodness during the annual Camp Lucy Chili Cook-Off. Guests can enjoy photos with Santa, live music, holiday-themed cocktails, and shopping during the afternoon festivities. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the cook-off website.