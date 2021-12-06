Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo drives into Austin’s Waterloo Park on world tour

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo will steer her Sour world tour toward Austin on May 13, 2022 at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

The critically acclaimed singer/songwriter will visit more than 40 cities on the world tour, starting with San Francisco on April 2. Other stops in Texas will include Houston on May 12 and Irving on May 14. Rodrigo will be joined by special guest Holly Humberstone for all Texas dates.

Rodrigo took the music world by storm in January 2021 when she released her debut single, the breakup song “Drivers License,” which went to No. 1 in 24 countries. She released her debut album, Sour, four months later to similar success. Her third single, “Good 4 U,” also went to No. 1 around the world.

Rodrigo is already starting to rack up awards and nominations. She was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, took home three prizes at the Apple Music Awards, and won three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best New Artist.

She was just nominated for seven Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Just 18 years old, she’s the second-youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year.

Tickets for the Austin show are only available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. Register by December 7 to access the ticket link on Friday, December 10. Tickets will be limited to four per order.