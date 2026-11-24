hill country hikes
Texas' newest public park to debut in the Hill Country in December
Just in time for a holiday hike, Texas' newest public park is gearing up for its big opening day. The Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area (ABK SNA) will welcome its first visitors on Tuesday, December 1.
The state natural area is located in the small town of Pipe Creek, located at 7754 State Highway 46 near Boerne, just a quick day trip from Austin. Visitors can reserve day passes and book overnight reservations starting on December 1, with overnight stays beginning December 15.
The site encompasses 3,800 acres of pristine Hill Country land that was previously owned by wealthy philanthropists Albert and Bessie Kronkosky, whose family fortune was derived from the pharmaceutical industry and commercial chili powder production. Albert and Bessie started buying the land that would become ABK SNA in 1946, and later "willed their beloved land to the state of Texas to protect it," according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD officially took ownership of the Kronkosky ranch in March 2011.
After more than a decade of preservation and development, the land has become another community park for all Texans to enjoy. ABK SNA will offer 26 miles of trails at varying difficulties and terrains for hikers to explore, and 31 unique campsites — from primitive tent sites to mini cabins — for visitors who want to extend their stay.
In a release, TPWD says ABK SNA will also provide "immense floral and faunal diversity" that will attract wildlife watchers, birders, and naturalists.
"The oak and juniper woodlands are nesting habitat for golden cheek warblers, while the steep topography and landform create micro-climates which harbor sensitive and unique species like the Alligator lizard, Texas spring salamander, Boerne bean, Sycamore-leaf snowbell, and Bigtooth maple," the release said.
TPWD highlighted accessibility as a main priority in ABK SNA's design. The site's Nature Center will provide "braille, narrated audio guides, tactile elements and American Sign Language Interpretation of exhibit[s]" on tablets that will be available for visitors to borrow for free.
"The site is also first in the Texas State Parks system to feature an Extreme Motus all-terrain wheelchair and an adult changing table, further expanding access to the outdoors," TPWD added.
Day use passes at Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area are $6 for visitors aged 13 and older. Starting December 1, operating hours will be from 7 am to 10 pm, seven days a week. Reservations are highly recommended as day use may reach capacity, which can be made online via texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com.