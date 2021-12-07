ACL Music Fest announces ticket presale and dates for 2022 event

With the goal of finally not having to play it by ear, one of Austin’s most renowned festivals is chiming in on its next big event.

Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced the dates of its 2022 festivities, with the one-of-a-kind event set to take to the stages at Zilker Park October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase Thursday, December 9 starting at 10 am, and will be sold on a first-come basis. Fans can sign up for presale early access on the ACL Fest website.

Three-day tickets for ACL Fest 2022 run $275 per weekend for general admission, $550 per weekend for general admission-plus tickets, $1,400 per weekend for VIP tickets, and $4,200 per weekend for platinum tickets. Three-day hotel packages are also available on the site.

The lineup will be released at a later date.

In addition to eight stages of practically ’round-the-clock live music from more than 100 local and touring acts, tasty bites at its ACL Eats food court, and tons of fest-focused activities at Zilker Park, the event may also follow safety protocols similar to its 2021 policies (including instituting its Fan Health Pledge) if the COVID-19 pandemic persists into next year.

