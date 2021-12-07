New stand-up tour from Saturday Night Live’s John Mulaney hits Austin suburb

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney is bringing his 2022 funny tour to Texas. The former writer for Saturday Night Live is launching his From Scratch Tour in March, with stops at 33 cities across the U.S., including three dates in the Lone Star State:
- H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Thursday, March 24
- American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, March 25
- Toyota Center in Houston, on Saturday, March 26
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin March 11 in Pennsylvania, and will hit the Midwest, California, and the South before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 10 on Ticketmaster.com.
Mulaney’s last stand-up stretch was his Kid Gorgeous tour in 2018, later released as a Netflix special that won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.
He’s earned lots of acclaim but has made headlines lately due to his personal life, including a stint in rehab, a sudden divorce from longtime wife Anna Marie Tendler, and a quick relationship with Olivia Munn, who is now pregnant.
AV Club notes that his first post-rehab shows delved into his substance abuse, a departure from his previous wholesome persona.
In December 2019, his musical variety special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, debuted on Netflix. Previous specials include The Comeback Kid on Netflix in 2015, and Comedy Central special New In Town in 2012.
He began writing for Saturday Night Live in 2008 and has served as guest host four times.
He’s also starred on Broadway in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll; the duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as a podcast.
Tour dates are as follows:
- Friday, March 11, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Saturday, March 12, Louisville: KFC Yum! Center
- Sunday, March 13, Cincinnati: Heritage Bank Center
- Friday, March 18, Portland, Maine: Cross Insurance Arena
- Saturday, March 19, Ledyard, Connecticut: Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Thursday, March 24, Austin/Cedar Park: H-E-B Center
- Friday, March 25, Dallas: American Airlines Center
- Saturday, March 26, Houston: Toyota Center
- Friday, April 1, Savannah, Georgia: Enmarket Arena
- Saturday, April 2, Charlotte, North Carolina: Spectrum Center
- Sunday, April 3, Birmingham, Alabama: Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Thursday, April 7, Sacramento: Golden 1 Center
- Friday, April 8, San Jose: SAP Center
- Saturday, April 9, Salt Lake City: Vivint Arena
- Sunday, April 17, Denver: Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Friday, April 22, Omaha: CHI Health Center
- Saturday, April 23, Saint Paul, Minnesota: Xcel Energy Center
- Friday, April 29, Berkeley: Greek Theatre
- Thursday, May 12, Orlando: Addition Financial Arena
- Friday, May 13-Saturday, May 14, Hollywood, Florida: Hard Rock Live
- Sunday, May 15, Tampa: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Friday, May 20, Columbus, Ohio: Schottenstein Center
- Saturday, May 21, Norfolk, Virginia: Scope Arena
- Sunday, May 22, Raleigh, North Carolina: PNC Arena
- Thursday, June 9, Springfield, Massachusetts: MassMutual Center
- Friday, June 10, Saratoga Springs, New York: Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Saturday, June 11, Buffalo: KeyBank Center
- Sunday, June 12, Syracuse: Upstate Medical University Arena
- Friday, June 17, Atlantic City, New Jersey: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Thursday, June 23, New York City: Madison Square Garden
- Thursday, July 14, Chicago: United Center