Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

An immersive, drive-in Nutcracker experience and virtual "pup" crawl for a good cause are certain to keep you entertained in the coming days. Check out the top five virtual and socially distanced things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, December 10

Austin Humane Society presents Virtual Pup Crawl

Austin Humane Society hosts its very first Virtual Pup Crawl. A ticket includes a tasting kit packed with swag, instructions for a scavenger hunt, and beer from some of the city’s favorite breweries, all conveniently delivered to your front door. Each beer is accompanied by a tasting video to help you navigate virtually from brewery to brewery, and additional highlights include a DJ and a pet costume contest. For a full schedule and to purchase your ticket, go to the pup crawl website.

Friday, December 11

Scholz Garten presents Jingle Jam

Celebrate the holiday season with a festive night out at Scholz Garten. Jingle Jam guests will sip warm drinks, feast on a turkey dinner, and enjoy live music from the Jingleberries while staying socially distant in the spacious beer garden. Ugly holiday sweaters and other festive attire are encouraged. Bring new and unwrapped donations for Toys for Tots to receive a $5 gift card to use on your next visit.

Ventana Ballet presents The Watchmaker’s Song

The Watermaker’s Song gets a drive-in twist for 2020. Ventana Ballet partners with Red Nightfall Productions for this immersive show that blends the traditional staging of The Nutcracker ballet and Duke Ellington’s jazz rendition of the Tchaikovsky score to create an entirely new narrative. Cruise into Juniper for performances through December 19.

Saturday, December 12

Farmshare Austin presents You (and We) Pick

Stock up on seasonal produce and other provisions while supporting Central Texas farmers with Farmshare Austin. You (and We) Pick guests can sign up for a small group tour of the farm and enjoy a hands-on harvesting experience guided by the farmers themselves. For those who prefer to participate from a distance, guests can reserve a box of just-picked organic produce and artisanal food items for pickup. Social distancing and masks are required at the farm and all pickup locations. Purchase tickets or a box on the Farmshare Austin website.

Sunday, December 13

Celis Brewery presents Salty Cargo Luau

Head to Celis Brewery for a Sunday luau, complete with whole roasted pig, grilled pork ribs, chicken, and, of course, craft beer. Guests can show off their skills during a limbo contest for a chance to win a special prize. Hawaiian shirts and tropical attire are encouraged, and admission is free. Social distancing and safety guidelines will be enforced.