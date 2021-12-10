Jack White plugs into Austin’s state-of-art new venue on upcoming tour

As Austin’s new state-of-the-art performance venue prepares for an April grand opening, Moody Center has added another influential artist to its roster of 2022 planned shows.

Jack White, the multi-talented singer-songwriter who rose to fame as part of the duo The White Stripes and later led widely loved band The Raconteurs, will make a stop in Austin on his The Supply Chain Issues Tour, an appropriately fitting moniker for the times.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour, which will cross North America, Europe, and the U.K., features White’s first headlining shows in four years.

White will hit the Moody Center stage on May 25, 2022 for one night only. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am on Friday, December 17 through the venue.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, December 16 at 10 am, and fans should subscribe to the Moody Center newsletter here by Tuesday, December 14 at 11:59 pm to get an access code for presale tickets.

A highly productive artist, White is touring in support of the upcoming release of two albums, Fear of the Dawn — which will be released April 8, 2022, and includes the single “Taking Me Back” — and Entering Heaven Alive, available on July 22, 2022. Both are now available for preorder on vinyl and CD online here and here.

White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour kicks off in Detroit on April 8, 2022, and concludes on August 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

In addition to the Austin performance, the only other Texas shows currently on White’s tour include Irving on May 23, 2022, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, and El Paso on May 27, 2022, at El Paso County Coliseum.

For more info on White’s tour and upcoming albums, including special edition releases, visit the artist’s website.