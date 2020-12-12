Small Central Texas town gets big restaurant concept, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin hospitality team rambles into small Central Texas town to launch new restaurant. Carne Lenta, a new butcher shop, bar, restaurant, and music venue, is opening in Smithville next week. The dynamic concept was founded by the Austin hospitality pros behind La Holly and Taco Flats.

2. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: Outdoor French bistro swoops into suburbs. Nightingale Bistro, a new French-inspired outdoor cafe, is perching itself in downtown Georgetown. Matt and Grady Wright, part of the team behind Brew & Brew and Better Half, are the big names behind the project.

3. New 2-story bar and outdoor music venue rolls into sprawling South Austin space. Armadillo Den, a new two-story bar and outdoor venue, is now open at 10106 Menchaca Rd. The three-acre plot is part neighborhood bar, part dog park, part music venue, with food trucks and an eventual kid-friendly portion, too.

4. H-E-B to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Austin stores. Last week, the beloved grocery chain announced it has received approval to distribute the coronavirus vaccine once it becomes widely available.

5. Gourmet doughnut chain bakes up first Austin shop in sweet location. There's nothing ordinary about these doughnuts. The Salty, a popular artisan bakery from Miami, is rolling into a primo South Austin location early next year, but you can get a first taste during December 12 and 13 pop-ups.