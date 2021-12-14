The best live shows to ring in the new year in Austin, plus more music notes

Whether you’re looking for something fun to do in advance of the Christmas holiday or you’re just in need of a few choice options for New Year’s Eve, we’ve got you covered with our local live-music recommendations for the rest of December.

Balmorhea at The Paramount – Friday, December 17

Acclaimed instrumental act Balmorhea put out a new album, The Wind, in the first half of 2021, but the release show for it is only just now set to take place. Catch the band at The Paramount this Friday, December 17. Marisa Anderson and William Tyler open the evening. Tickets range from $20 to $35.

Why Bonnie at the Mohawk – Tuesday, December 21

Get out on a school night — Tuesday, December 21 — for Why Bonnie at the Mohawk. The indie pop act will play a lot of tracks off their currently untitled but anticipated 2022 album. Indie rockers Van Mary are also on the bill. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show.

Spoon at ACL Live – Friday, December 31

Hometown heroes Spoon are set to ring in the new year at ACL Live. Expect to hear plenty of the band’s beloved songs and a few offerings off their impending 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa. John Doe Folk Trio and Sweet Spirit will get things going at the show. Tickets range from $69 to $89 and include complimentary Champagne for a New Year’s Eve toast.

Nané at Empire – Friday, December 31

A variety of Austin’s best up-and-coming artists will be at Empire on New Year’s Eve. Headlined and hosted by indie soul act Nané, the event also features BLK ODYSSY, TC Superstar, Me Nd Adam, Vincent Antone, and Branx. Tickets for the show are $30.

Golden Dawn Arkestra at The Far Out Lounge – Friday, December 31

If you want a New Year’s Eve event where you won’t be packed in alongside others, then head to The Far Out Lounge’s mammoth outdoor space. Cosmic party purveyors Golden Dawn Arkestra are set to headline the evening, and they’ll be joined by Superfónicos and Viben & the Submersibles. General admission tickets are $30. There’s also a $200 VIP option that includes entry for two, a Champagne toast for two, access to a private bar and indoor restrooms, and late-night snacks.