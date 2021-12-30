Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this holiday weekend

It’s time to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 with a long weekend of fun. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this holiday weekend, and for our New Year’s Eve party picks, head here.

Thursday, December 30

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue

Enjoy another installment of the monthly burlesque and variety show put on by the famous Jigglewatts Burlesque troupe at Spider House Ballroom. The show features comedy, drag, live music, and world-class burlesque performances in a cabaret ambiance. Door prizes and goodie bags from Forbidden Fruit boutique will also be available for guests throughout the sultry evening. Face masks are required when not seated. Visit the event website for more information.

Friday, December 31

Big Laugh Comedy presents Tony Hinchliffe & His So Called Friends Cancel 2021

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and his friends will take the stage at Vulcan Gas Company for two hours of stand-up just before 2021 comes to an end. Guests can stick around after the comedy show to enjoy a live DJ set and performances from multiple bands, including Nether Hour and Trace of Lime, as the clock approaches midnight.

Saturday, January 1

The Globe Drive-In Theater

Kick off the year with a dose of cinematic nostalgia at The Globe Drive-In Theater. Guests can expect an intimate screening experience in a 40-car maximum capacity lot. Playing on January 1 will be Luca and The Princess Bride. Go to the official website for a schedule of showtimes and to purchase tickets.

Sunday, January 2

Landmarks at Night

Artists Ben Rubin and Nancy Rubin’s works will be illuminated along Speedway as part of the annual Landmarks at Night tour on the University of Texas at Austin campus. The tour will feature Ben Rubin’s And That’s The Way It Is, Nancy Rubin’s Monochrome for Austin, and additional works from the collection throughout the 40 Acres. Guests are encouraged to dress warm and bring their own hot beverages for the walking tour. Admission is free.

Moontower Comedy presents Aziz Ansari: Last Minute Tour

Actor Aziz Ansari returns to his stand-up comedy roots when his Last Minute Tour makes a stop in Austin at the Paramount Theatre. The award-winning entertainer is best known for his starring role in the original Netflix series Master of None and for his past role in the NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation. Get tickets here.