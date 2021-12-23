8 best New Year’s Eve bashes to ring in 2022 in true Austin style

Greet the new year with equal parts anticipation and Austin-inspired revelry, thanks to a slew of festive fetes you won’t want to miss. From outdoor concerts to silent discos and intergalactic rodeo parties, there’s an event for everyone on the agenda. Check out the best things to do for New Year’s Eve in Austin. (Please note that all event details are subject to change, and prior to attending any event, guests should review and then comply with all safety regulations and mask mandates. And don’t forget to plan a sober ride home!)

Friday, December 31

New Year’s Eve at Lone Star Court Hotel

Countdown to the new year with fellow partygoers at retro Domain hotel, Lone Star Court. The all-day event begins at 3 pm with a live music and continues with performances under the stars until midnight. For guests who prefer to keep the party going after the clock strikes 12 am, hotel package offerings are also available. Purchase tickets here.

The Capital Countdown at The Belmont – New Year’s Eve party

Ring in 2022 with Quiet Events and a bevy of festive activities at The Belmont. Three of the top Quiet Events DJ will perform sets featuring three different genres available to hear via wireless headsets for guests upon entry. Revelers can also enjoy face painting, performances by novelty dancers, party favors, two balloon drops, and strike a pose in the onsite photo booth. Stick around for the midnight balloon drop and make a toast to the moments to come with a complimentary glass of Champagne. Get your tickets while you can here.

Speakeasy’s Legendary New Year’s Eve bash

The storied New Year’s Eve Bash returns to Speakeasy just in time to send off 2021. This event includes a complimentary midnight Champagne toast, party favors, live music, DJ sets, VIP options, and other activations to enjoy. Reserved seating and bottle service is also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, check out the party website.

Spoon in concert

What better way to welcome 2022 in the Live Music Capital of the World than with a show? Austin’s own rock band Spoon is set to grace the stage at ACL Live for a special New Year’s Eve concert. Attendees can expect a selection of songs from the band behind top hits as “I Summon You” and “Don’t You Evah” while anticipating the release of the band’s new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, in February 2022. A select number of tickets to this show are still available.

Eberly NYE 2022 Galactic Rodeo

Journey to a galaxy far far away and welcome the new year at Eberly’s interstellar, galactic-rodeo-themed party. Complimentary welcoming punch will be available for guests upon entry and a midnight toast is also included with each ticket. Other rodeo highlights include a mechanical bull, retro arcade games, a photo booth, themed cocktails, and a live set by DJ Gatsby. Party guests are also encouraged to show up in their best electric cowboy attire to participate in the costume contest. Get tickets here.

The Paramount Theatre presents Bob Schneider’s New Year’s Eve party

Austin-based singer-songwriter Bob Schneider comes back to the stage to host another New Year’s Eve party for the record books. Guests to the bash can expect a selection of songs from Schneider’s catalog of more than 1,000 tunes and more than a dozen albums. THEBROTHERSFRESH joins Schneider during the party as a special guest. Go to the ticketing website for more information.

2022 Austin New Year’s Eve party – Gatsby’s House

Indulge in the glitz and glamour of the year to come at the most opulent New Year’s Eve party in the city. Don your flapper- and dapper-inspired threads for an evening of literary-level luxury. Tickets to Gatsby’s House include access to a five-hour prepaid bar, a giant ballroom countdown, live sets by three of Texas’ top-rated DJs, complimentary bites and party favors, casino games, and several VIP experience upgrades. Splurge on an evening you won’t forget at the event website.

Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery’s New Year’s Eve party

Round Rock eatery and pub Cork & Barrel hosts its first-ever New Year’s Eve party, complete with signature cocktails, live entertainment, and more. The black-and-white-themed party will feature a midnight bubbly toast, small bites at the complimentary appetizer bar, a photo booth, and more festivities throughout the evening. Purchase tickets on the event website. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Saturday, January 1

William Chris Vineyards’ Annual New Year’s Day party

Just because it’s New Year’s Day doesn't mean the party ends. Head just outside the city limits to Hye for a vineyard party celebrating the start of 2022. Festivities of the family-friendly event include a New Year’s toast with the winemaking staff, a barrel tasting, live music, a meal prepared by the vineyard’s culinary team, a sampling of all the participating dishes in the annual Black-Eyed Pea Cook-Off, and a complimentary T-shirt. General admission tickets are still available here.