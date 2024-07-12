The Business of Fun
14 Austin holiday office party venues that'll definitely impress your boss
It's never too early to begin planning your company's holiday party, especially if you want to snag a venue that'll have all departments celebrating well into the New Year.
From elegant cocktail dens to authentic global eateries, here are 14 can't miss picks in Austin:
El Raval.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
1. El Raval
The vibe is: El Raval offers a lively atmosphere with a menu featuring Spanish-inspired tapas and craft cocktails. The vibrant decor and ambience make it perfect for festive gatherings, providing a unique experience where your team can indulge in an array of delectable small plates and specialty drinks. The energetic and warm environment, combined with the friendly service, ensures a memorable and fun-filled holiday celebration.
Address: 1500 S. Lamar Blvd.
Manny's.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
2. Manny's
The vibe is: Host your holiday luncheon or intimate gathering at Manny's, where upscale midcentury charm meets farm-fresh flavors. Enjoy curated sandwiches, revitalizing smoothies, and artisanal snacks on the cozy garden patio. The lush greenery provides a serene escape from the city’s hustle, creating an urban oasis perfect for sharing memorable moments.
Address: 301 W. 5th St., Suite A
Nômadé.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
3. Nômadé
The vibe is: Nômadé, inspired by the Yucatan's coastal charm, offers a distinctive setting in South Austin for your festive celebration. Feast on gluten-free, oak and mesquite wood-fired cuisine such as grilled octopus, fresh oysters with charred habanero mignonette, crudos, ceviches, and 24-hour short rib with tamarind pasilla and mango habanero. With over 150 agave spirits to elevate your event, Nomade ensures a vibrant and unique dining experience. Choose the bright indoor casita or one of the inviting outdoor patios for a memorable holiday gathering.
Address: 1506 S. 1st St.
Murray's Tavern.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
4. Murray's Tavern
The vibe is: Murray's Tavern offers a warm and inviting atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home. Inspired by the beloved memories of owner Travis Tober’s grandmother, Grandma Murray, the tavern is committed to delivering heartfelt service and genuine hospitality. This reimagined cocktail tavern fosters connection and camaraderie, ensuring your team’s celebration is special and memorable.
Address: 2316 Webberville Rd.
Lutie's Garden Restaurant.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
5. Lutie's Garden Restaurant
The vibe is: Known for her lavish Jazz Age social gatherings and soirées, estate matriarch Lutie Perry and her convivial spirit live on, refracted through the fresh, whimsical lens of powerhouse designer Ken Fulk. Come here to connect over craft cocktails and snacks on an intimate date, or share family-style plates with a group of colleagues-turned-friends, all in an effortlessly glamorous setting tucked into formal gardens.
Address: 4100 Red River St.
Space Cowboy.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
6. Space Cowboy
The vibe is: Space Cowboy is a unique, fun, and modern kitchen and bar offering made-from-scratch plates and stellar cocktails inspired by global flavors. Owner Rikki describes the journey of Space Cowboy as an adventure designed to inspire guests and bring dreams to life, creating a space where smiles, laughter, and inspiration flourish. With a tech background and a passion for unforgettable experiences, Rikki partnered with chef Juan Diego Solombrino. Chef Juan Diego's culinary expertise from Madrid, London, Hong Kong, and Mexico adds a world-class touch, ensuring every dish reflects their shared vision and commitment.
Address: 1917 E. 7th St.
Wu Chow.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
7. Wu Chow
The vibe is: Wu Chow brings authentic Chinese cuisine to Austin with a modern twist and sleek interior. Enjoy a menu featuring farm-fresh ingredients and traditional recipes, providing a flavorful and festive dining experience for your team.
Address: 3800 N. Lamar Blvd., suite 170
Ember KitchenPhoto courtesy of RestauRent
8. Ember Kitchen
The vibe is: Ember Kitchen brings the warmth and flavor of wood-fired cooking to the heart of Austin, making it a fantastic choice for your holiday party. The restaurant's modern yet inviting ambience, with its sleek design and cozy touches, sets the perfect scene for festive gatherings. At Ember Kitchen, you'll find a menu brimming with deliciously smoky meats, fresh seafood, and vibrant seasonal vegetables, all cooked over an open flame to enhance their natural flavors. Complement your meal with craft cocktails, fine wines, or local brews from their impressive selection.
Address: 800 W. Cesar Chavez St., Suite PP110
DrinkWell.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
9. DrinkWell
The vibe is: DrinkWell features a cozy yet modern vibe with a focus on craft cocktails and elevated bar food, making it perfect for a stylish holiday party. The chic decor and innovative menu create a sophisticated and enjoyable experience for your team. With its warm ambience and excellent service, DrinkWell ensures a classy celebration.
Address: 207 E. 53rd St.
Bar Peached Eastwood.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
10. Bar Peached Eastwood
The vibe is: The Eastwood is a private dining room defined by mod lighting and velvety fabrics. It can seat up to 42 guests, and accommodate up to 60 guests for a cocktail-style event. Enjoy the creative dishes and cocktails while soaking in the vibrant and eclectic ambience that defines Bar Peached.
Address: 1315 W. 6th St.
Lenoir.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
11. Lenoir
The vibe is: Lenoir offers an intimate and enchanting setting that's perfect for company parties. Nestled in a charming location, this venue is known for its cozy ambience and exceptional farm-to-table cuisine. The menu features seasonal dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, providing a unique and flavorful dining experience.
Address: 1807 S. 1st St.
Hillside Farmacy.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
12. Hillside Farmacy
The vibe is: The Switch BBQ offers a true Texas barbecue experience with a rustic and inviting setting. The hearty menu and laid-back atmosphere ensure a relaxed and enjoyable celebration for your team. Enjoy mouth-watering smoked meats, savory sides, and a variety of local craft beers in a warm and welcoming environment.
Address: 1209 E. 11th St.
Codependent Cocktails + Coffee.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
13. Codependent Cocktails + Coffee
The vibe is: This chic space combines the best of a cocktail bar and coffee shop, offering a versatile environment for any event. The menu features expertly crafted cocktails, artisanal coffees, and a selection of light bites. With its sleek design and vibrant atmosphere, Codependent provides a trendy and dynamic setting for your company gatherings.
Address: 301 West Ave., Suite 110
Swift's Attic.Photo courtesy of RestauRent
14. Swift's Attic
The vibe is: Swift's Attic combines historic charm with modern flair. Located in a historic downtown building, this venue features a quirky and creative decor that adds character to any event. The menu boasts an array of innovative small plates and craft cocktails, perfect for sharing and enjoying with colleagues.
Address: 315 S. Congress Ave.
