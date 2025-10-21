F1 Photos
Max Verstappen, famous fans, and more top photos from F1 weekend 2025
Austin’s biggest international event of the year roared through the Circuit of the Americas this weekend: the 2025 United States Grand Prix, one of three F1 races in the U.S., ushered in an expected 400,000 attendees from October 17-19.
The battle for the championship has been an exciting one. Right now, the two McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris sit atop the leaderboard at first and second place, respectively. Red Bull fan-favorite Max Verstappen has launched a late-season push from third place. Fans got to watch all that unfold while enjoying more trackside entertainment, fashion, and more.
This gallery shows off our favorite moments from an exciting weekend out at the track. For a more detailed list of highlights, check out our recap here.
After winning Saturday’s sprint race, Max Verstappen qualified for pole position and would go on to win the 2025 USGP on Sunday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso headed toward turn 11 on Sunday. The Spanish legend qualified for P10, finishing in the same position and earning a single point.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Austin, Texas mural wall along the Main Grandstand was a favorite spot for photos.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The grand plaza lake and "Welcome to Texas" sign are easily the biggest targets for a selfie.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc makes his way to the garage before Saturday morning’s Sprint Race. The Frenchman currently sits at 5th place in the driver standings.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Despite losing his seat with Red Bull this season, Mexican hero Checo Perez was still represented around the track. Good news for Checo fans, though: he returns to the track next season with his new team, Cadillac.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Race day brings out the stars in the paddock and it wouldn’t be an Austin event without the omnipresent Matthew McConaughey, who visited several of the team suites on Sunday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Unlike Saturday’s sprint, which saw several crashes, turn one went without incident as Max Verstappen maintained his lead and Lando Norris gave up P2 to the charging Ferrari of Charles LeClerc.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Is it even a US F1 race if the Ferrari Pope isn’t there? The famous Ferrari fan was brought onstage at the Champions Club on Friday by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Circuit of the Americas' newest roller coaster, Circuit Breaker, was in demo mode this weekend. Riders got to preview the attraction months before COTALand opens sometime in 2026.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
British legend Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance at COTA in the unfamiliar red of Ferrari, after switching over from Mercedes after 12 years and seven world championships.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
With the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders away this year, the Houston Texans, who were on a bye week, sent theirs two hours west to help celebrate the pre-race festivities on Sunday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Mercedes driver George Russell waves to the fans in the Main Grandstand before embarking on the one-lap drivers’ parade.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Ukrainian model and Stake Sauber guest Mariia Lavrukhina was seen in the paddock on Sunday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Attendees who were looking for something to do to kill time between racing events on Saturday were treated to exciting Lucha Libra matches.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Lance Stroll's Aston Martin car was damaged after the Canadian driver crashed into Haas driver Esteban Ocon during Saturday’s sprint race.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
First-year Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz biked back to the team suite with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson by his side. The Spanish driver lost his seat at Ferrari last year to Lewis Hamilton.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Cowboy boots and \hats were all the rage this year.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Lando Norris entertained some VIPs at the team’s suite shortly before the race on Sunday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Dutch Royal Air Force provided the pre-race flyover prior set to the national anthem on Sunday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore share a few friendly words before Saturday’s sprint race. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Turn 1 Grandstand was full of Ferrari red and McLaren orange.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The calm before the storm looking up the turn one hill. The climb in elevation is 305 feet, the same as the height of the Statue of Liberty from feet to torch.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The pit wall personnel proudly supported their nationality with a glistening Mexican flag.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The entire 2025 USGP grid finishing lap one and beginning lap two.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Network writer Amber Heckler captures a shot of Max Verstappen standing atop his Red Bull car after winning the 2025 USGP.Photo by Amber Heckler
The crowd rushed the podium for the trophy presentation, fighting for the best viewing position.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Verstappen’s Red Bull and his degraded soft tires, which the team put on after his sole pit stop. The Dutch driver started the race on mediums, like most of the drivers on the grid.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Charles LeClerc finished the race in first, second, and third respectively. The traditional podium celebration saw the top three drivers and the winning driver’s engineer spraying Moet on each other. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
That’s a wrap on the 2025 USGP in Austin, Texas. F1 and COTA announced an extension on Friday that will keep the race in town until at least 2036. See you next year!Photo by Daniel Cavazos