Race recap
Crashes, fan faves, and 5 more highlights from Austin's 2025 F1 race
The 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) was nothing short of exhilarating. From tense overtakes and unexpected contact between cars on track, to a surprise driver penalty post-race, crowds were kept on their toes all weekend long. Plus, there was plenty of off-track action to get fans charged up for Sunday's eventful race.
Austinites have been persevering through festivals for the past few weeks, but it looks like we've finally crossed over into a more acceptable season for outdoor events. The city was blessed with a "cold" front that brought Saturday's scorching 94-degree temperature into the 80s on Sunday, when it hit a breezy 78 degrees at the start of the drivers' parade at noon.
Folks already looking forward to the next race are in luck. This international motorsport continues to soar in popularity, and has led to the addition of two more U.S.-based races in recent years. And Austin's race won't be leaving the calendar anytime soon: F1 announced the extension of the U.S. Grand Prix at COTA through 2034.
These are our favorite trackside moments to help you catch up on the best parts of the weekend.
Saturday’s eventful sprint race
The 19-lap sprint race on Saturday unfolded dramatically with an opening lap turn one collision between Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren drivers Oscar Pastri and Lando Norris, with both McLarens retiring from damage. Another collision ensued at turn one during lap 16, when Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed into Haas driver Esteban Ocon. That forced the sprint to end under a safety car, and Stroll received a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who started from pole position, easily held P1 and added eight points to his standing ahead of Sunday’s race.
Lance Stroll's F1 car sustained a fair amount of damage during Saturday's sprint race, and was towed back to the garage.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Wrestling entertainment in between the race action
What do sun-beaten F1 fans do in between peaks of race action at the track? They search for some shade, which could conveniently be found behind in the area behind Grand Plaza. Some folks got there just in time for an afternoon Lucha Libre wrestling match on Saturday. Four theatrical wrestlers revved up the crowd and showed off their best moves as a sizable crowd cheered (or booed) enthusiastically. Some fun identities in the ring were “El Payaso” (“The Clown”) and “Gato” (“Cat”).
COTA shows some love for South Texas
It's not uncommon to see booths with tourism marketing campaigns for other Texas cities like Cedar Park or El Paso, but it was a pleasant surprise to find tourism booths dedicated to South Texas cities like McAllen, Brownsville, and Brownsville's Gladys Porter Zoo. It's great to see COTA represent the Rio Grande Valley, which is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.
Even when Checo Pérez is not on the track, fans still ardently support him
Sergio “Checo” Pérez departed from F1 in 2024 after four seasons with Red Bull Racing, but his fans doesn't seem to be dampened now that he’s not on the grid this season. We spotted numerous Checo-themed shirts, jerseys, and Mexican flags throughout the weekend, proving that the Mexican driver hasn’t lost favor with his Texas fanbase. Thankfully, those dedicated fans won’t have to wait too long before seeing their favorite driver return. Pérez secured a seat in 2026 with the newly formed Cadillac team, alongside current Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas.
Texas F1 fans haven't abandoned their love for Checo Pérez.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
All the stars came out to play
F1 is a playground for celebrities, athletes, and other notable public figures, and this year brought some of the biggest names yet and a few hometown heroes. Among those we saw were Austin's own Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila; singer and rapper Shaboozey, who designed the tortoise print livery on the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls cars; and Selling Sunset stars, real estate moguls, and power couple Jason Oppenheim and Jessica Vargas. Other stars who were seen in the paddock this weekend include Austin native Glen Powell and singers Adele and Kane Brown.
Matthew McConaughey gets stopped for a selfie while taking a stroll through the paddock.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
A suspenseful Sunday race with nail-biting overtakes
It looked like an easy day for Max Verstappen as early as the first lap on Sunday afternoon, as he got a clean lead away from the rest of the grid. The Dutch driver easily earned the win, but it was the racing behind him that had fans on the edge of their seats for most of the race. McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc battled it out for P2, and Norris eventually recaptured second place on lap 51 and successfully fought off Leclerc for the remaining five laps. Norris is now only 14 points away from becoming the leader in the driver's championship. Oscar Piastri currently leads with 346 points, and Verstappen isn't too far behind with 306 points.
Sainz's early crash leads to a retirement and brutal post-race penalty
After an impressive second place podium in 2024, it appears Carlos Sainz's luck has run out. The Williams driver crashed into Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli while attempting to overtake at turn 15 during lap seven. Antonelli spun out, but was able to return to the track and finish his race (ending in P13), but Sainz’s race was over. After a post-race investigation by the FIA, it was concluded that Sainz was at fault for the collision. The consequences included a five-place grid penalty at his next race, which will be the Mexico City Grand Prix, and two penalty points on his license.
After three consecutive weekends of motorsport and festival fun in Austin, we're very ready for some rest and recuperation. We'll see you next year, Formula 1.