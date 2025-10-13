welcome back f1
12+ events, after parties, and pop-ups during Austin's F1 weekend
October in Austin is essentially a marathon of events, starting with back-to-back weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival and followed by the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. In between the official racing action, there's also the barrage of parties, pop-ups, and other events taking over the city.
No matter if you’re local or coming from out of town, here are more than a dozen off-track events, specials, and afterparties happening around Austin leading up to the race on Sunday. We'll add more as we hear more. Plus, keep an eye out for our post-race highlights after the weekend.
Throughout the race week
Williams Racing pop-ups at Home Depot
October 13-16, varying times
The Atlassian Williams Racing team is hosting pop-ups at various Austin-area Home Depots this week, and fans can test their driving skills on a racing simulator, win exclusive prizes, and get a chance to meet one of the team drivers, Alex Albon or Carlos Sainz. More information on how to participate in the driver meet-and-greets and pop-up locations can be found at duracellusracing.com.
The Loren Hotel's "Suite Deal" discount
Unspecified limited time
Travelers looking for a last-minute deal on lodging for the race week can get a 15 percent discount on a three-night minimum stay at the Loren Hotel Austin using the promo code "SUITEDEAL". The deal applies for The Loren's 635-square-foot premier king suites with a balcony, or the 850-square-foot two-bedroom suites.
F1 Hub pop-up on South Congress
October 13-20, various times
Through Monday, October 20, F1 fans can stock up on their favorite team's merch at the F1 Hub, a pop-up located at 1712 S. Congress Ave. The store promises limited edition apparel, LEGO Duplo and Speed Champions sets, collector's items, and much more.
Wednesday, October 15
LN4 x Monster Energy pop-up on South Congress
October 15-18 from 10 am to 6 pm
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is celebrating the debut of his Monster Energy Lando Norris Zero Sugar flavor with a pop-up at 1011 South Congress Ave., Bldg. 1, Ste. 120. The new beverage will be available in limited quantities, and the pop-up will additionally feature new LN4-branded merchandise. Los Angeles-based artist Stay Chill Bill will be onsite to add customized patches to items from October 17-18.
Thursday, October 16
Esses Bazaar ATX event at Cheer Up Charlie's
From 6-10 pm
Austinites who haven't picked out their race outfits yet can stop by Cheer Up Charlie's on Thursday for Esses Bazaar ATX, an evening of vintage and thrift shopping, cocktails, and more. Music will be provided by a live DJ, and there will be food vendors on-site and flash tattoos. Attendees can also snag the newest edition of Esses Magazine and snap a photo with a Visa Cash App Racing Bulls showcar. Admission is free and attendees can RSVP via Eventbrite.
Aba's F1-themed cocktail release
October 16-19
Starting Thursday, South Congress Mediterranean restaurant Aba will debut an exclusive F1-themed cocktail called Fast Lane just for the race weekend. The refreshing libation combines Tromba Blanco Tequila and Campari with fresh passion fruit, pineapple, and lime.
Plus44 pop-up at The Flower Shop Austin
October 16-19; Almave cocktail hour each day from 4:44-5:44 pm
Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton's lifestyle brand Plus44 is taking over Australia-inspired pub the Flower Shop for the debut of his limited edition "Rodeo" collection. The new collection includes Texas cowboy-inspired clothing – from a rodeo-themed embroidered moto jacket to a heavyweight overdyed zip-up hoodie featuring vintage-style graphics – plus a tapestry blanket, diner-style coffee mugs, keychains, trucker and cowboy hats, and more. Certain pieces will also be available to shop online via plus44.world.
A piece from Hamilton's collection.Photo by Lex Lawless
Friday, October 17
"Cold Cuts & Cannonballs" rooftop pool party at Hotel Van Zandt
From 11 am to 5 pm
This glam hotel near Rainy Street is partnering with New Orleans-based sandwich shop Turkey & The Wolf for a one-day-only "Cold Cuts & Cannonballs" event at the Hotel Van Zandt rooftop pool. Starting at 11 am, guests can enjoy an all-day swim session poolside while listening to tunes from a live DJ, plus food and F1-inspired cocktails served from noon 4 pm. Attendees can also participate in a raffle with winners announced at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $40 per person and can be reserved via Eventbrite.
AT&T Garage x Oracle Red Bull Racing activation at Distribution Hall
October 17-19 from 12-10 pm
Red Bull Racing fans can flock to Distribution Hall throughout the weekend to experience interactive racing simulators, check out the Motorsport Museum displays and accompanying show cars, check out live podcast tapings, and more. Guests can also meet with team and tech experts, and maybe catch appearances from University of Texas basketball players Jordan Pope and Rori Harman on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, October 18
Aston Martin x Glenfiddich "Paddock After Dark" afterparty at Pershing Hall
From 8 pm to 1 am
Pershing Hall in East Austin is getting an Aston Martin makeover Saturday night during its "Paddock After Dark" afterparty in partnership with Scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich. Guests can expect live music, cocktails, and bites set within view of a replica AMF1 car and Aston Martin's plug-in hybrid supercar Vallhalla. A registration interest form is available online, and applicants will be contacted directly if they are accepted.
Sports Illustrated Circuit Series afterparty
Doors open at 9 pm
Sports Illustrated is returning to Austin for its popular Circuit Series afterparty at 304 E. 3rd St. New York-based duo Sofi Tukker will headline the event with support from DJ UnKommon. Drink sponsors include Celsius, Patrón Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Tickets (starting at $145 per person) can be purchased on dice.fm.
Sunday, October 19
Chivas x Codependent F1 watch party
From 11 am to 3 pm
Codependent Coffee + Cocktails is teaming up with Chivas Regal whisky for a race day watch party, complete with a racing simulator and F1 race streams on TVs throughout the bar. In addition to the specially curated Chivas cocktail menu, there will also be Chivas-infused chocolate pairings, a dazzling race car ice luge with Chivas cocktail samples, and a G.H. Mumm champagne tower. The watch party event is free and open to the public.
Race day watch party at Uptown Sports Club
From 2-4 pm
Beloved East Austin haunt Uptown Sports Club is hosting a special F1 watch party on race day, where guests can enjoy classic Southern brunch staples like shrimp and grits while sipping on a specialty cocktail created in collaboration with Jack Daniel's.
Gunther Steiner Live with The Red Flags Podcast at The Paramount Theatre
Doors open at 8pm, show begins at 9 pm
Die-hard F1 fans that want to dissect the race results in a comedic fashion can watch former Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner "hilariously" recap the weekend alongside The Red Flags Podcast hosts Brian and Matt at The Paramount Theatre. Tickets ($35-$45 per person) can be purchased via tickets.austintheatre.org.