ACL Fest Musical Highlights
Doechii, Dylan Gossett, and more ACL Fest 2025 highlights from Week 1
Is that a swoon from heat exhaustion, or are you just happy to see us? Another blazing hot first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival swept attendees off their feet October 3-5 — in many cases, literally — and some acts really stood out.
Assuming everything about the headliners has already made the rounds on social media and in other news coverage, this list annually focuses on highlights from the festival’s earlier time slots.
Maybe folks heard that Hozier gave a righteous five-minute speech on human rights and solidarity; but presumably fewer know that Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski said in his own talk the next day that the speech brought him from liking the singer to loving him, or that Porowski stated that “diversity exposure can solve 99.99 percent of the world’s problems.” People may know The Killers played a tribute to Willie Nelson in covering “Always On My Mind,” but they may have missed a much younger Austin country artist’s ACL Fest debut.
This list includes both lesser-known acts and very buzzy ones that are nonetheless competing with others in the same time slots for attention.
Here are our top 10 non-headliner highlights from Weekend One of ACL Fest 2025.
Friday
Dylan Gossett cements his career as a hometown hero
Rising country singer-songwriter Dylan Gossett is increasingly poised to become the next big act out of Austin. He confidently stepped into that vaunted position at 4:30 pm on Friday at the huge American Express stage, an impressive and uncommon debut time slot. Gossett left no doubt as to his place of origin, incorporating the shape of Texas into his logo and donning his Central Machine Works Brewery cap, one of his recurring wardrobe staples. Gentle, folksy acts can feel punishing at the height of the afternoon, but Gossett’s set was lively and his lyrics were easy to understand — perfect for turning first-time listeners into fans. — Brianna Caleri, Austin editor
Moody Joody’s synchronized and sultry festival debut
According to lead vocalists Kaitie Forbes and Kayla Hall, Moody Joody’s Friday afternoon performance was not only their ACL debut; it was also their first time ever playing at a festival. Yet the duo looked and sounded entirely effortless as they sang and danced across the BMI stage. One of the singers called out her mother and sister sobbing on the side stage — presumably out of happiness — and that warmth was infectious. Add in the atmospheric vocals, synchronized choreography, memorable guitar solos, and an overall playful energy… This group will be headlining their own tour in no time. — Amber Heckler, network writer
Moody Joody have the "it" factor.Photo by Kenn Box
Jamming out with Dr. Dog
Seeking refuge from Empire of the Sun’s claustrophobia-inducing crowd led me to indie rock band Dr. Dog, and it didn’t take long for me to become enamored with their fluid guitar riffs and occasionally nonsensical lyrics. Guitarist Frank McElroy and drummer Eric Slick expertly blended each song into another to create a seamless flow across the setlist, additionally aided by three backup singers. Slick also came to the front of the stage to sing “Tell Your Friends,” and dedicated it to the widely loved First Avenue stage manager Conrad Sverkerson, who passed away earlier in the week. — AH
Saturday
Olivia Dean’s upbeat attitude makes Austin’s heat more bearable
English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean looked chic in a yellow dress and knee-high leather boots as she graced the American Express stage on Saturday afternoon. Dean transported the audience to a Brazilian beach as she sang “So Easy (To Fall In Love),” a welcome distraction from Austin’s hot weather. My personal favorite was “Carmen,” which was inspired by Dean’s grandmother, who left the Caribbean at 18 to immigrate to the United Kingdom. Dean lovingly dedicated the song to immigrants among the crowd who may have had similar experiences adapting to a new country. — AH
Yoke Lore mesmerizes the crowd with his verve
It feels serendipitous to walk up to a stage without having any prior knowledge of an act and instantly connect with a singer, their music, and fellow audience members. Yoke Lore frontman Adrian Galvin brought tons of chaotic energy to the stage on Saturday afternoon, from his erratic dance moves to his unusual method of strumming his open back banjo like an electric guitar. Indie pop is an unexpected genre for a banjo, but Galvin has smartly used the instrument to set himself apart. — AH
Marina commands the stage like no one else
The object of 2010 indie girls’ obsession, Marina f.k.a. Marina and the Diamonds, is back with a mononym and sophisticated pop poise. The singer, now 39, looks and moves like a Hollywood star, but preserves the weirdness in her act through an otherworldly sound and spacey stage concept. Pairing dramatic sweeps of the arms, semi-operatic vocals, ABBA-like four-on-the-floor beats, Romantic instrumental flourishes, and cosmic visuals, Marina commanded the stage as only a seasoned performer can. As much as we love a raw stage presence, professionalism is also delicious. — BC
Doechii the don, Doechii the dean, Doechii supreme
Rapper and singer Doechii has been going viral in doses since 2021, but 2025 is her year. Although she’s become known for high-concept performances, her festival show is both simple and deadly effective. Doechii raps fast without backup vocals, is a great dancer — despite twerking a small hole in her jeans into a gaping tear — and has phenomenal chemistry with her charismatic stage partner, DJ Miss Milan. With tons of stylistic range from the polished “Nissan Altima,” to the villainous “Boiled Peanuts” and the approachable “Anxiety,” the duo took a sea of thrilled fans for a ride across Doechii’s illustrious past five years. — BC
Sunday
Haute & Freddy go out in style
The natural progression for Chappell Roan fans returning to the festival this year was not Sabrina Carpenter, but Haute & Freddy, a heavily 80’s inspired indie pop duo decked out in campy Renaissance jester garb. Singer Michelle Buzz is immediately identifiable as a former theater kid, delivering rich vocals and pointed facial expressions, peppered with silly speaking voices. When playback failed for the final song, Buzz bravely decided to do it a capella; her musical partner Lance Shipp joined in on drums, and their touring bassist finally stepped in. The gradual fleshing out of the finale couldn’t have been planned with more dramatic flair. — BC
Rainbow Kitten Surprise is more stable than surprising
If Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) plays to a backing track, it only offers the sparsest alterations. The punchy six-piece band is like one big rhythm section, tied together by ethereal vocal harmonies and captivating singer Ela Melo, who has a strong talent for conveying a story. RKS deals in perfect festival music: it’s uplifting, emotionally raw, high-energy, and most importantly, interesting. Hopefully some audience members listening for the first time connected with the richness of the material, but if they just danced along, they still had a hell of a time. — BC
T-Pain’s vast catalogue of earworms
If there’s only one artist that Weekend Two attendees must see, it’s T-Pain. His Sunday evening performance was full of hits spanning the last two decades of his career. From classics like “Low,” “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper),” and “Cyclone,” to his iconic rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey,” there was something for everyone to dance to. Additional hats off to DJ Montay and his skillful mixes, which included combining “Up Down” with Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off,” and “The Boss” with Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Just like these aughts classics, next weekend should be memorable. — AH
Honorable mentions
We couldn't write about everything we found interesting. Here are some good bets for next weekend:
- Farmer’s Wife — Lots of locals are excited to see his Austin band.
- Spill Tab — This solo artist has a cool and diverse bilingual set.
- Role Model — This week they brought out actress and singer Hilary Duff. Who knows what's next?
- La Lom — This instrumental set was great for dancing or taking a break.
- Magdalena Bay — We didn't get to stay, but this seemed like an especially artistic set.
- The Point. — If you like La Lom, the next stop is this much more psychedelic group from Austin.
- The Dare — Fans went crazy for this solo artist redefining party music for Gen Z.