f1 2024
Top moments from Austin's F1 weekend: Eminem and last lap battles
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix grows bigger every year at Circuit of the Americas, and so does our love for the motorsport. Nothing compares to the exhilaration of watching the action up close in person, feeling the energy of the passionate crowds, or rushing to grab a photo of the top three winning drivers after the race ends. And you can't forget about all the fun events and parties leading up to the race.
We were there for it all, and we collected our top trackside highlights to help you catch up on the best parts of the weekend. Stay tuned for more of our favorite moments in a gallery coming soon.
Contentious P3 battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had secured first and second place well before the last 10 laps of the race, but it was a heated battle for third place between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Norris finally pushed ahead of Verstappen on lap 52, but both cars went off the track as Verstappen tried to defend his position. The contentious overtake resulted in a five-second penalty for Norris for "leaving the track and gaining an advantage" that dropped him down to P4 at the end of the race, allowing Verstappen to assume third place and add another 15 points to his championship lead.
Sprint race final-lap battle for P2
Day Two of the race weekend started with an action-packed 19-lap sprint race. Race winner and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen added eight points to his championship lead over McLaren's Lando Norris, who landed in third place after a final lap battle between himself and Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The Ferraris had been battling each other frequently throughout the race, and it came to a head in the last lap, when Norris locked up the brakes going around turn one, which allowed Sainz to overtake and claim P2.
Jane Leo rocks the Fan Field Stage
Austin-based husband-and-wife duo Jane Leo — Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold — brought a lively performance of indie synth rock to the Fan Field Stage on Friday. Bryant perfectly kept her cool by donning a sheer black top with black tights, and Leopold matched her style with high-waisted black pants, a black tank top, and oversized sunglasses. (Big tough Freddie Mercury vibes.) They caught the eyes and ears of race fans who were waiting in line for the Lego Experience activation nearby.
Jane Leo looked and sounded so cool on Friday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Eminem‘s first concert in five years
It's not every day you get to witness a crowd of tens of thousands of Eminem fans sing happy birthday to the legend himself. And the self-proclaimed Rap God didn’t disappoint when he emerged from a coffin onto the Germania Insurance Super Stage on Saturday night (while brandishing a chainsaw, no less). Eminem rapped through many of his classic hits, such as “The Real Slim Shady” and “Love the Way You Lie,” while debuting new material ("Lucifer," "Temporary," and more) from his recent album The Death of Slim Shady: Coup de Grace. He also had a few friends join him, including longtime collaborators Skylar Grey and Denaun.
Happy birthday, Eminem.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Franco Colapinto’s impressive fanbase in Austin
The U.S. Grand Prix was Williams Racing driver Franco Colapinto’s fourth-ever F1 race, but he’s already making a great impression amongst his American fanbase. We saw many Argentine flags flying in support for the rookie driver during the weekend, and overheard loud cheers when he sped by the crowds during the sprint race. Colapinto is the first Argentinian driver to compete in F1 since Gastón Mazzacane, and we're looking forward to following his journey through the rest of the season.
Celebrity sightings galore
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was seen in Georgetown earlier in the week, so it felt like a no-brainer that he would make time to stop by the paddock and say hello to his friends this weekend. However, we were delighted to meet two-time World Champion and Olympic medalist fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. He was — by far — one of the most fashionable stars in the paddock on Saturday, stunning in a matching watercolor short sleeve button down and shorts, a fuzzy hat, and an adorable puppy as his accessory. Ramsay and Chamley-Watson weren't the only two stars we saw. More are coming in the photo gallery.
Miles Chamley-Watson was all smiles on Saturday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
We are definitely looking forward to a week of recovery after such a jam-packed (and hot) race weekend. Keep cool, stay hydrated, and we'll see you next year, Formula 1.