IT'S RACE WEEK, Y'ALL
11 events and afterparties rev up for Formula 1 weekend in Austin
Formula 1 fans can joyfully cheer that it’s finally race week following the three-week break since September's Singapore Grand Prix. And local fans in Austin are free to be a little smug that the next race is happening in our very own city.
Besides offering the thrill of racing, the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas is famous for bringing out celebrities, music icons, and much more. It’s a fun perk that the arrival of F1 also triggers fun brand activations, events, and afterparties throughout the week, even at the cost of the influx of tourists and worsening traffic congestion.
No matter if you’re local or coming in from out of town, CultureMap has rounded up several off-track events, specials, and parties happening around Austin leading up to the race on Sunday. We'll add more as we hear more, and keep an eye out for our post-race highlights after the weekend. See you out there.
Meanwhile Brewing Co’s new Ricciardo Lager
Exclusively available on draft at the brewery
Whether he’s behind the wheel or dazzling fans with his infectious smile, there’s no denying Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most charismatic F1 drivers. And Austin-fave Meanwhile Brewing Co. is honoring the driver’s legacy with its new limited edition Australian Lager. The 4.7 percent ABV beer is brewed with Australian hops and has tasting notes of guava and pomelo.
Williams Racing Fan Zone
October 14-20
Williams Racing is bringing back its popular Fan Zone experience all week long at 800 Congress Ave. in downtown Austin. As in years past, the Fan Zone will offer exclusive Q&A’s with Williams drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, Indy NXT driver Jamie Chadwick, Team Principal James Vowles, 2009 World Champion Jenson Button, and more. Racing enthusiasts can try and set a best lap time on a racing simulator, explore the team’s history through a memorabilia display, and shop from Austin-exclusive team merchandise. Admission is free.
Road To The Race festival at Superstition
October 16 from 6-9 pm
Locals and visitors alike will have a chance to admire more than 100 hypercars, supercars, and more at Circuit of the America’s Road To The Race festival outside nightclub Superstition. The event will showcase these impressive exotic cars in an outdoor display area, and COTA will additionally reveal its Austin race week car livery. This event is free to the public. An invite-only VIP gala will also be held at Superstition. More information can be found on posh.vip.
Will Buxton book signing at Petrol Lounge
October 16 from 7-9 pm
British journalist, F1 commentator, and Drive to Survive star Will Buxton released his new book, "Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1,"in August, and will be signing copies at Petrol Lounge's pre-race event benefitting Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. Attendees can bring their own copy of the book, or purchase one at the event. $10 donations are requested as admission, and all proceeds from the event, including raffle entries and silent auctions, will be donated to the foundation.
Levi’s x McLaren Racing capsule collection debut at Dark Horse
October 18-19 from 7-10 pm
McLaren fans won’t want to miss this: The second-ever Levi’s x McLaren Racing fashion collection, “The Modern Era,” is launching right here in Austin at 1209 E. Cesar Chavez St. Fans will be able to shop from the exclusive collection and get their new items personalized by Los Angeles-based artist Jacob Rochester, who will be providing on-site customization on Friday, October 18. This two-day event is free to the public.
We can't all be F1 drivers like Lando Norris, but maybe we can look just as cool with his team's exclusive merch.Photo courtesy of Levi’s x McLaren
The I / AM Experience with Aston Martin Aramco
October 19
If you’ve ever wanted to spend a day with Aston Martin Aramco, this might be your chance. The F1 team is hosting a prize draw for its I / AM Experience that will include a watch party, driver meet-and-greets, an evening afterparty, and much more all day and night at Skybox on 6th. Competition winners are chosen at random, and guests (21 or older) will have to arrange their own travel to and from the experience. Fans can enter the ballot via astonmartinf1.com, and winners will be notified Wednesday, October 16.
Espresso & Exotics at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters
October 19 from 9 am to 1 pm
Before heading to the track to catch the qualifying session and the sprint race, supercar lovers can visit Mozart’s in the morning to fuel up on caffeine and check out more than 30 exotic cars on display outside the coffee shop. This special Cars and Coffee event in collaboration with the Austin GT Club will also have live music, exclusive merch for sale, and family-friendly activities. This event is free to the public. RSVP via showclix.com.
Jack’s Garage: Austin at The Sunset Room
October 19 at 7 pm
The Sunset Room in downtown Austin will be transformed into Jack’s Garage for one night of “multi-sensory” experiences, live music, cocktails, barbecue bites, and more. This free event will feature performances by the Brothers Osborne and Shaboozey. Jack Daniels is also launching its new McL X JD 2024 Edition whiskey in partnership with McLaren Racing. RSVP for the event at jackdanielsgarage.com.
Sports Illustrated Circuit Series party at Superstition
October 19 at 9 pm
In partnership with Circuit of the Americas, Sports Illustrated is hosting an official Saturday night afterparty at Superstition featuring Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury and DJ Vice. Admission starts at $35 per person, with limited VIP table reservations. Tickets can be purchased via dice.fm.
Vintage Culture at The Concourse Project
October 20 at 9 pm
For any F1 fans who aren’t completely exhausted after the race, Brazilian DJs Vintage Culture and Doozie will be closing out the weekend with the ultimate afterparty at The Concourse Project. General admission starts at $35 per person, and VIP admission with an exclusive backstage access is $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased via wl.seetickets.us.
Hotel ZaZa’s deluxe F1 weekend package
Hotel ZaZa Austin is offering the most luxurious package for racegoers who don't want to get stuck in traffic on the way to the track. The hotel's premium "F1 High Roller" package includes private helicopter transport to a downtown Austin heliport that will fly guests to the track, where COTA will provide seamless car service from the helipad "straight to the action." The package is $1,500 per person per day, and interested guests should email MediaInquiry@HotelZaZa.com to inquire while availability lasts.