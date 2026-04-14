Red River Renovation
Austin music venues get upgrades in 5-year plan for Red River Street
Things are really amping up in the Red River Cultural District (RRCD), the immediate area around Red River Street, where Austin's densest corridor for live local music draws crowds. The district, which is both a place and a nonprofit, has announced its five-or-more-year strategic plan.
Called Soundtrack to the Future, the plan will affect things visitors will notice right away as well as policy and other behind-the-scenes activity.
Starting with what people will notice from the street, there will be updates to both public spaces and individual venues. Much of the street-visible work will serve to tie the district together and make it look like a cohesive whole, rather than a chance grouping of venues.
That will include "curb appeal" enhancements for The 13th Floor, Elysium, and Valhalla; signage that helps visitors navigate the district, including gateways denoting entrances to RRCD; new solar-powered lighting, steel planters, and trees, plus "refreshed" pedestrian amenities all between 10th and 15th Streets; updated crosswalks for safety; and an Austin revitalization staple, new murals. Finally, renderings show spaces to host pop-up markets and food vendors.
Venue owners are acting in a sort of coalition to change their exteriors together.Rendering courtesy of the Red River Cultural District
Valhalla has a lot of upgrades in these mock-ups.Rendering courtesy of the Red River Cultural District
The announcement assures onlookers that the renovation will prioritize preservation as well as "evolution." It also frames the project as a way for local business owners to get together and decide how they want to move forward as one autonomous unit, rather than succumb to "increasing pressure" as the rest of downtown Austin changes.
Although there's never any guarantee against gentrification or homogenization downtown, RRCD has demonstrated a commitment over the years to keeping the area's history alive — even when most locals don't even realize what was there before. These business, which platform lots of scrappy local bands, are also not exactly known for conforming to the mainstream.
Many of these changes are aesthetic, but the purpose behind them is to ensure that visitors recognize RRCD as an asset to the city as a whole. And of course, to ensure they keep visiting. An economic impact report released this April found that the district generated more than $2.3 billion in total economic impact in the five years from 2020-2025.
So far, the district has only announced details about the visible changes. However, the announcement does commit to making operational changes down the line.
“As Downtown Austin continues to evolve, Red River cannot be left to chance,” said RRCD executive director Nicole Klepadlo Nicole Klepadlo in a press release. “This District has helped shape Austin’s cultural identity for decades, and protecting it will require real coordination, investment — both public and private — and a shared commitment to the venues, small businesses, artists, and community spaces that make it matter. If Austin wants to preserve the authenticity and independent spirit that have long defined this city, Red River must remain part of that future.”