Not So Strange After All
Deaf Austin Theatre's landmark collab brings 'A Strange Loop' to all audiences
Next summer, two Deaf theater companies will be joining forces in a first-of-its-kind collaboration. Deaf Austin Theatre is pairing up with the Washington, D.C.-based Visionaries of the Creative Arts (VOCA) to produce a version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop that's accessible to Deaf, hard of hearing (HoH), and hearing audiences alike.
The first run of performances will take place July 23-August 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. before transferring to Austin, August 29-September 14, 2025.
"I am thrilled that Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts are collaborating to bring A Strange Loop to their audiences," says the musical's creator, Michael R. Jackson, in the release. "Though A Strange Loop is told through Usher’s very specific lens, it has always been my intent that his story resonates universally throughout the human condition. I believe these two theaters will crack the piece open even further in a unique way that only they can do and for that reason, I enthusiastically support this co-production.”
A Strange Loop follows Usher, a Black, queer man writing a musical — which is about a Black, queer man writing a musical. (As you might have guessed, Jackson, is also a Black, queer man.)
The Tony Award-winning show was originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, then premiered on Broadway in April of 2022, where it scooped up statuettes for both Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.
This production of A Strange Loop will be performed by a company of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing artists in American Sign Language (ASL).
"We are open to seeing [and] meeting actors who relate to this material," the play's director, Alexandria Wailes, tells CultureMap. "The role of Usher will be played by a Deaf/HoH actor. We are building the world around this."
Wailes' stacked resume includes performing in Deaf West's Broadway productions of Big River and Spring Awakening, and serving as director of artistic sign language for the Broadway runs of King Lear and Children of a Lesser God. The New York-based theater artist has also appeared on the CW's The Flash and Little America.
Stanley Bahorek will serve as the associate director and music supervisor of A Strange Loop.
A previous production from Deaf Austin Theatre. Photo courtesy of Deaf Austin Theatre
"[This] is a show that has a lot to say, that needs to be said, and needs to be 'heard [and] seen,'" says Deaf Theatre Austin's artistic director, Dr. Brian Cheslik. "I saw this show on Broadway and as a white man, it made me uncomfortable. But I welcomed that feeling because it forces you to think, unpack, assess, and listen.
"The show was raw and beautiful all at the same time. Usher is such a lovable, touching character who shared everything with his audience: his dreams, fears, frustrations, insecurities, family issues, sexual journey, and finds healing in his art. The moment I saw it, I knew that I had to produce it and make it accessible to Deaf and Hard of Hearing audiences."
“This collaborative partnership is a significant opportunity for us to elevate the representation and raise awareness of the talents of Black Deaf individuals in musical theater,” agrees VOCA artistic director Michelle Banks.
Auditions are currently ongoing and the full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.