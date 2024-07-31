Cowboy Philanthropy
Orville Peck to play benefit between ACL Fest weekends on festival grounds
Many concert-goers at the Austin City Limits Music Festival don't realize they're supporting Austin parks with their ticket purchase. But a party in between the two weekends of the famous festival makes it explicit, and theatrical country western artist Orville Peck is taking a break from playing the festival to draw crowds to this philanthropic event.
Party for the Parks, an annual fundraiser, will be held Wednesday, October 9, on the festival grounds. In addition to an intimate musical performance by Peck, there will be food, games, and beverages donated by local brands. The event benefits the Austin Parks Foundation at large, trickling down to "nearly 400 parks, trails, and green spaces," according to a release.
Attendees at Party for the Parks will get to enjoy the festival grounds with no crowds.Photo courtesy of the Austin Parks Foundation
Orville Peck is performing both weekends on Sunday. This isn't his first time at the festival; Peck played in 2019, the year he released his debut album, Pony. The masked performer still maintains a hint of mystery, but having made friends with EDM artist Diplo, drag queen Trixie Mattel, and even country great Willie Nelson, he's spending more time in the spotlight, and his signature fringed mask is getting shorter.
Peck's austere arrangements and deep vocals follow the legacies of country singers like Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison, but his queer take on cowboy aesthetics is much more flowery. On his new album coming out August 9, titled Stampede, Peck is using his skyrocketing popularity within the music industry to perform a series of duets, including some covers, with other hyper-popular musicians. Featured artists include Elton John, Beck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo, Noah Cyrus, Texas' Midland, and more.
Early bird tickets for the Party for the Parks will go on sale August 14 at austinparks.org. Interested parties can join the mailing list for a reminder when tickets become available.