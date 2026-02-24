Heard it on ACL
ACL announces 52nd season tapings including Miguel, Red Clay Strays
The famous live music TV show Austin City Limits (ACL) is gearing up for a 52nd season — enough that if Austinites wanted to catch up from the beginning in 1974, they'd have to watch a season a week for a year. The new season starts March 19, with contemporary R&B star Miguel onstage first.
The longtime TV program has announced its initial tapings for the season: four so far, highlighting five acts.
First up is Miguel, who is returning to the show after a debut in 2018 for Season 44. He's promoting his latest album, Caos. The singer-songwriter is known for his versatility, so there should be a lot that's fresh in this new performance.
Then in April, fans can expect two first-timers in one taping: Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen on April 21. This will be a treat for lovers of roots music, with Bingham's textured twang and the Gentlemen's studio chops. Bingham will preview tracks from his upcoming album, They Call Us The Lucky Ones.
On April 27, the Red Clay Strays continue the roots trend with their modern take on Southern rock. They recently won CMA Vocal Group of the Year and ACM New Group of the Year, a press release from ACL points out, and their rise to prominence makes their taping extra significant.
Finally, on May 5, Carlos Vives brings three decades of modern Latin music. The Colombian singer-songwriter will play with his big band to celebrate the release of El Último Disco (The Last Album). Vives is credited as one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, as well as for modernizing Colombian folk music, vallenato.
“Season 52 marks an unprecedented new chapter in Austin City Limits' 50-plus-year history,” says executive producer Terry Lickona in the release. “We’re expanding our broadcast model by adding five additional episodes, and for the first time, every artist will have their own full-hour program, deepening our commitment to presenting live music in its fullest form.”
One more debut this season is not musical, but visual. A large-scale mural installation will show off nearly two decades of ACL history through posters, reminding viewers of old favorites or perhaps even introducing them to new ones.
Information on attending ACL tapings is released one week before each show. Fans can stay tuned on social media for updates. They can also watch the broadcast on PBS. Previous seasons are available anytime online and on the free PBS App.