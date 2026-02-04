Love Without Reservations
11 things to do for Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day around Austin
Forgot to snag a dinner reservation? Don’t panic — your Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day) plans aren’t doomed. Whether you’re coupled up, flying solo, or just tired of the same old candlelit routine, Austin is full of creative, fun, and sometimes quirky ways to celebrate the holiday. After all, love — in all its messy, magical forms — deserves a little adventure, not the same old story.
The Press Room
3908 Avenue B
Instead of booking a prix fixe dinner, couples (or solo creatives) can get hands-on with Valentine’s workshops that swap table cloths for ink and paper. Offered exclusively in February at the Press Room, these intimate letterpress classes guide participants through handset type, press operation, and ink handling, resulting in beautifully printed cards made with original film imagery. The Valentine's card workshops are available on Friday, February 13, and Valentine's Day. Tickets (starting at $129.89) available on Eventbrite.
Heartbreak Karaoke at Drinks Lounge
2001 E. Cesar Chavez St.
It’s a universal rule: you can’t sing and be sad at the same time. Drinks Lounge puts that theory to the test with Heartbreak Karaoke on Valentine’s Day, inviting singles to belt out the blues, Taylor Swift ballads, or both. Whether you’re leaning into the heartbreak or laughing your way through it, a cocktail in hand certainly won’t hurt — and with no tickets required, all you need is a song and a little emotional range.
Emo's Austin
2015 E. Riverside Dr.
Black ties meet black eyeliner at Y’all Out Boy’s Black Hearts Ball, a Valentine’s Day party that trades candlelight for catharsis. Taking over Emo’s, the fancy-but-rowdy affair invites Austinites to dress to the nines and scream along to live pop-punk and emo anthems by Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Whether you’re coupled up, freshly heartbroken, or just here for the mosh pit, this is one Valentine’s celebration that embraces the angst in style. Purchase tickets (starting at $16.60) on Ticketmaster.
Blanton Museum of Art
200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
For a more introspective Valentine’s celebration, the Blanton Museum of Art’s Second Saturday offers a full day of culture-forward fun for all ages. The Valentine’s edition from 10 am to 8 pm layers art talks and guided tours with live music and hands-on activities, making it easy to wander, learn, and linger. Bring your own picnic or grab food and drinks onsite, then explore at your own pace. Admission is ticketed, with discounts for kids and free entry for Blanton members. Purchase tickets ($20 for adults, $10 for youth) here.
The Art Garage
11190 Circle Drive, Ste. 202-204, 5501 N. Lamar, Ste. A-119
Get hands-on this Valentine’s Day at Art Garage’s Pottery Painting Date Night. Couples can reserve a table for two, sip complimentary champagne, and create personalized pottery keepsakes — from mugs to vases — that will last far longer than a bouquet of roses. Multiple time slots per day from February 12-14 make it easy to fit a little creativity into your evening; pottery prices ($25-85) include all materials and studio time, and guests are welcome to bring their own drinks. Click the "art events" tab here and choose your preferred location to see tickets.
BookPeople
603 N. Lamar Blvd.
Back by popular demand, Meet Cute at the Bookshop invites Austinites to celebrate Valentine’s Day their way — romantic, anti-romantic, or somewhere in between. BookPeople sets the stage with color-coded nametags for singles, friend-seekers, or couples, a flash tattoo pop-up from Cherry Pop Ink, special café drinks, an author event with Lynn Painter, and a romance book giveaway. The free event is a part literary, part social experiment, and all designed for anyone looking to make the day a little more memorable than a standard dinner. The event is free — reserve a spot on Eventbrite.
Oddwood Brewing
3108 Manor Rd.
Hit the pavement this Valentine’s Day with the Oddwood Brewing 5K Fun Run. Perfect for couples, friends, or Galentine’s crews, the relaxed 5K winds through Mueller and finishes back at the brewery with a locally brewed craft beer in hand. No timing, no pressure — just scenic running, community vibes, and post-run festivities including live music, games, and a chance to snag collector’s pint glasses or Brewery Running Series swag. Bonus: 10 percent of proceeds support local nonprofits like the Central Texas Food Bank, making it a feel-good way to celebrate the day. Reserve a runner's bib ($45.28-$65.74) here. You can also volunteer in exchange for a free ticket.
AFS Cinema
6259 Middle Fiskville Rd.
This February, AFS Cinema invites Austinites to celebrate love — in all its forms — on the big screen. From romantic classics like Ninotchka and Jules and Jim to Ang Lee’s queer comedy The Wedding Banquet and Lars von Trier’s intense Breaking the Waves, the Love Month series has something for every cinephile. For those leaning a little darker (or spicier), Pink Cuts showcases Japanese arthouse films that blend passion and provocation. Add in screenings from AFS Grant-supported filmmakers, and it’s a Valentine’s season that’s equal parts heart and art. Snag tickets on the AFS site.
Otopia Rooftop
1901 San Antonio St., Unit 1100
This Galentine’s Day (February 13), Otopia Rooftop is rolling out the ultimate girls’ night with 90s rom-com screenings, free wine tastings, and plenty of snacks. Guests can sip wine by the glass or bottle, grab cocktails, or reserve igloo sections complete with bracelet-making kits for extra fun. With free general admission, it’s the perfect excuse to gather your crew, toast to friendship, and celebrate Valentine’s Day on your own terms. Chill in an igloo with your gals ($108.55) with tickets here.
Tapville Social
1836 San Jacinto Blvd.
Galentine’s Day isn’t just a trend — it’s a full-blown celebration of the friendships that make life sweeter. This year, Austin gals can indulge in an evening of four craft cocktails paired with locally made sweets at the self-pour bar and eatery Tapville Social ($45.47). With limited tickets and a menu designed for sipping, tasting, and toasting, it’s a fun way to honor the bonds that keep us laughing, cheering, and toasting life together. Grab a spot here.