It's a Good Ole Texas Time
Music and makers fill Austin’s 50th Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
Turning 50 is a milestone worth celebrating, and in true Austin fashion, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is marking its golden season with nine days of art, music, and merrymaking.
What began as a scrappy idea inside the Armadillo World Headquarters now stands as Austin’s longest-running holiday art market and its definitive winter arts festival. From December 13-21, the Palmer Events Center will once again transform into a vibrant indoor wonderland filled with nearly 200 artists, 27 bands, and the creative energy that defines Austin at its core.
A holiday market born from the counterculture era
The story of the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar started in 1975, in the kitchen of the Armadillo World Headquarters, Austin’s legendary counterculture venue where Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Bruce Springsteen, and Elvis Costello all found a home onstage.
Photo courtesy of Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
When Lucinda Williams casually mentioned to kitchen manager Bruce Willenzik that her artist friends needed a warm, dry place to sell work during the holidays, an idea was born. The very first Armadillo Christmas Bazaar followed soon after, carrying forward the free-spirited creativity that made the Armadillo famous.
After the original venue closed in 1980, the Bazaar traveled through Austin cultural touchpoints, from Cherry Creek Plaza to the Austin Opry House Ballroom (now Arlyn Studios), the Austin Music Hall, and the Convention Center, before landing at its current home at the Palmer Events Center on Barton Springs Road. No matter the venue, the mission never changed: celebrate art, support artists, and bring the community together.
Nearly 200 artists, three live shows a day, and Austin vibes everywhere
This year’s 50th season stays true to tradition while leveling up the experience. Visitors can browse fine art, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, woodwork, photography, and handmade gifts directly from nearly 200 artists. It’s the perfect place to discover pieces with personality and gifts that will never be duplicated.
Live music remains at the heart of the event. With 27 bands performing over nine days, guests can catch three intimate performances daily, all included with admission (see the full schedule here). The combination of shopping, toe-tapping sets, great food, and well-stocked bars makes it easy to spend hours here, reveling in the festive atmosphere.
Open daily from 11 am-9:30 pm, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar offers plenty of time to wander, listen, shop, and celebrate.
Photo courtesy of Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
Join the celebration
Executive producer Bruce Willenzik — who helped launch the event 50 years ago — continues to guide the Armadillo alongside producers Anne Johnson and Annie Harding. Their mission endures: to enhance the sphere of prosperity for the good of the community by supporting local artists and keeping Austin’s creative heart beating.
If you’ve never been, the 50th season is the perfect year to start a new tradition. If you’re a longtime fan, this is the celebration you won’t want to miss.
Tickets are available now. Admission includes access to the entire market, all live performances, and re-entry throughout the day, so you can shop, take a stroll around Zilker, and come back for your favorite band.
Come be part of Austin history and celebrate 50 years of art, music, and holiday magic at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar.