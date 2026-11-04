Smashing Pumpkins
Armadillo World Headquarters co-founder brings back his 'pumpkin stomp'
An Austin tradition is revived this fall at the Little Darlin'. Armadillo World Headquarters co-founder Jim Franklin's annual "pumpkin stomp" returns Thursday, November 5, with pumpkins to smash to smithereens, drinks, a toast to Franklin in the flesh, and a screening of a documentary about his influence. The event is free and open to the public.
Franklin was a poster artist at the famous music venue Armadillo World Headquarters, which closed in 1980. He was often onstage, keeping the energy up as an emcee, and around Halloween that included the pumpkin stomp — which is exactly what it sounds like.
Franklin showed off a pumpkin to the crowd, performed a chant, climbed a ladder, and dropped it for dancers to stomp on. He'll lead the new installation of the pumpkin stomp at the Little Darlin', a popular South Austin bar, restaurant, and outdoor performance space.
A post on the World Amadillo Headquarters Instagram (it's now a brand keeping the spirit of the venue alive) says guests can get their first drink for free by mentioning the pumpkin stomp at the door.
Halloween is over, but the 2026 pumpkin stomp marks a different occasion: November 6 is Jim Franklin Day in Austin, as proclaimed by the Austin City Council in 2025. It is also the day the documentary The Armadillo Man: The Trips of Jim Franklin will release on streaming platforms.
The short documentary crams interviews, anecdotes, and a lot of poster art into 27 minutes. It offers history about the Armadillo World Headquarters as a venue and an artistic community, as well as insight into Franklin's philosophies about resisting commercialization in art.
The Little Darlin' is located at 6507 Circle S Rd. The event runs from 6-8 pm.