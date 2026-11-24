Glow Up
New nocturnal art and live music light up Austin's Wildflower Center
As holiday traditions return to Austin in 2026, one comes revamped. Luminations at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is open now through New Year's Eve, with new art along the garden paths and a different live musical offering every night, a new practice altogether for the Wildflower Center.
“We want Luminations to offer up something different every year,” says Wildflower Center hospitality director Erika Tucker in a press release. “And we're excited to bring some beautiful new enhancements to this year's light show, all enriched by nightly live music."
Even though some things have changed, these prismatic deer have stuck around.Photo by Tico Mendoza
This year's new art depicts woodland animals with intricate mandalas lit from inside. Befitting the winter nights theme, these animals are mostly awake at night, a press release points out. One of them, an owl, is a tribute to Athena, the great horned owl who lives at the center. Athena has become a local celebrity and made news this year after a temporary disappearance (and returning back safe).
This cute chinchilla is ready for a moonlit dust bath. Photo by Tico Mendoza
Hopefully visitors learn something from the light displays, and kids will also experience some hands-on adventures. Tickets sales end up supporting the same creatures in their real forms through environmental programs at the center.
The new music program nods to Austin's "musical roots," and will show off the talents of performers from the local scene, plus school groups like high school choirs and bands. December 3 is Longhorn Night, when UT Cheer & Pom and UT Choral Groups will take the spotlight.
In addition to the lights and music, there will be full-service bars and snacks for purchase. Kids can also access Fortlandia, the annual exhibition for creative, climbable forts by local architects and artists. The forts will be lit for easier night exploration.
Guests must purchase tickets ($30 for non-member adults, discounts available for members and children) in advance. Entry is open from 5:45-7:45 pm, and the exhibit closes at 9 pm. Visitors can park for free at St. Augustine’s University and catch a shuttle to the center every 15 minutes, or they can pay to park onsite.