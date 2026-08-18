Community Music TV
Landmark new Austin City Limits season features Olivia Rodrigo and more
Though news is shifting fast to fall festivals, viewers will have more to explore from home when Season 52 of Austin City Limits premieres September 4. This season, the first produced entirely through community support, something else new is happening: every artist featured will have their own hour-long broadcast episode.
Austin City Limits debuted in 1974, and has broadcast (and at this point, preserved) everyone from up-and-coming artists to longtime legends. Hourlong shows aren't unheard of, but many episodes are shared between artists. There will also be more episodes, totaling 18 this season.
Austin City Limits announces its seasons one half a time. The first half of featured Season 52 performers are as follows:
- September 4: Carlos Vives y La Provincia
- September 12: Austin City Limits 12th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile (with special guest Bonnie Raitt)
- September 19: Billy Strings
- September 26: Miguel
- October 3: Sienna Spiro (debut)
- October 9: Olivia Rodrigo
- October 17: Ari Lennox (debut)
- October 24: The Red Clay Strays (debut)
- October 31: Ty Myers (debut)
- November 14: Sebastián Yatra (debut)
- November 21: Austin City Limits Presents: Americana 25th Annual Honors (recorded in Nashville)
In Season 51 Finneas, The Marías, Samara Joy, and Jon Batiste got their own solo episodes. My Morning Jacket also had a special broadcast to celebrate their induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Shared episodes featured Charley Crockett and Waxahatchee, as well as Kelsea Ballerini and CAM. An episode also celebrated "Antone’s & the Blues," featuring a variety of performers.
Executive producer Terry Lickona said in a press release that the new season marks “an exciting new chapter" for the iconic show.
“Austin City Limits has always been about giving artists a stage where the music comes first and giving audiences the opportunity to discover great artists and experience unforgettable performances," said Lickona. "Expanding every episode to a full hour gives each artist the space to tell their complete story, and it gives our audience the chance to experience them the way they were meant to be seen and heard.”
This is the first fully community-supported Austin City Limits season because PBS lost federal funding in 2025. In 2026, Austin PBS started the ACL Trust, a reserve fund designed to keep the show running "for generations to come," according to the release. Supporters can contribute to the fund to make sure their donation goes straight to ACL.
Austin City Limits airs every week on PBS stations nationwide. TV schedules are available online. Full episodes are also available to stream for free on the PBS App and PBS.org. Since episodes are filmed live, guests can attend future shows. More information on future tapings is shared on the show's social media.