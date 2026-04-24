Green Game
Austin FC hosts first Evergreen Match, highlights local sustainability
Austin FC's inaugural Evergreen Match against Houston on April 25 will be about more than soccer. Following the sustainability path already set by Q2 Stadium, the game will celebrate Earth Day and draw attention to how large venues can reduce their ecological impact.
Evergreen — a play on the team's signature color — is a project between Austin FC and Austin cooler brand Yeti, one of the founding partners of the club. It is relatively new, having started in 2024, and helps organize the Austin FC community around sustainability initiatives.
Via Evergreen, Austin FC staff spent actual Earth Day this year, April 22, volunteering at the Lady Bird Lake trail loop with the Trail Conservancy. They picked up trash, spread mulch, and helped protect the shoreline from erosion. Evergreen has also partnered with CapMetro to reduce cars coming to the stadium, Sustainable Food Center (SFC) to help raise awareness of its mission and distribute herbs, Texas Disposal Systems (TDS) to compost and recycle at the stadium, and more.
At the Evergreen Match, players will wear patches representing Evergreen, and local nonprofits that work in sustainability will get to share some of the spotlight, ultimately directing fans to resources they may not have heard of. TDS will also hook the first 2,500 fans in attendance up with a seed pack that they can plant at home. Fans may also notice TDS "Trash Goalies" at the stadium, making sure fans are properly sorting their waste.
Q2 Stadium has a verified record of making sustainable choices — and actually sustaining them. It is the only stadium in the world that is specifically dedicated to soccer and has a Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certification for taking meaningful action toward becoming a zero-waste venue. A press release from Austin FC says the club diverts more than 90 percent of waste on matchdays, meaning only 10 percent ends up in a landfill.
Tickets to Saturday's Evergreen Match are available via SeatGeek. The match starts at 7:30 pm.