A Very Verde Achievement
Fans in Austin kept 94 percent of waste from landfill at big MLS games
Soccer fans in Austin may not have realized it, but they took part in an impressively low-waste event if they attended the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium in July. All in all, Q2 Stadium reached a 94 percent waste diversion rate, meaning the vast majority of waste was sent somewhere other than a landfill.
The U.S. Green Building Council estimates that fans at Q2 Stadium create about seven to eight tons of waste for EVERY game, so every percentage point diverted — and every one still going to the landfill — really adds up. The City of Austin itself has a diversion goal of 90 percent by the year of 2040, so unbelievably, Q2 fans and management are already achieving more than the general population.
A press release from Texas Disposal Systems (TDS), the Official Waste & Recycling Partner of Austin FC, says this was part of its zero-waste initiative at the stadium. It considers the achievement, with the help of Okapi Environmental Services (OES), “a benchmark for sustainable sporting events nationwide.”
OES tracked the data in real time to see how execution would stack up to the stadium’s goals. The release says the organization ended up with “valuable insights” into fan behavior and the paths materials were taking, but it did not share what specifically it learned.
Fans had to pull their weight to make it happen, sorting their own waste at Eco Stations. They also had help from TDS “Trash Goalies,” representatives from other local organizations including the Austin Independent School District and cooler company Yeti.
These Trash Goalies are guarding the extra-skinny landfill basket.Photo courtesy of Texas Disposal Systems
"Achieving a 94 percent diversion rate during MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and the MLS All-Star Game is a testament to the commitment of our fans, volunteers, and operations team,” said Vice President of Stadium Operations at Austin FC Nick Otte in the release. “With the support of TDS and Okapi Environmental Services, Q2 Stadium continues to set the standard for sustainability in Major League Soccer.”
Sorting trash may be simple for attendees, but for the stadium and its partners, it took a year to plan out. That started with buying materials, analyzing each item to determine if it could be reused, donated, recycled, or composted, according to the release.
On the soccer side, MLS (Major League Soccer) and Austin FC have included sustainability in their marketing communications. Who knows how many fans are hanging on every word of their marketing emails, but Q2 Stadium is working to distinguish itself as a sustainable venue and back it up with certifications.
In 2024, Q2 Stadium earned its Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Certification on the “Gold” level, marking a consistent diversion rate of more than 90 percent. It was the world's first stadium specifically for soccer use to earn the distinction.
“This achievement is the result of meticulous planning, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to environmental responsibility,” says Rick Fraumann, Vice President of Sales and Growth at Texas Disposal Systems. “We believe zero waste is not just a goal, but a standard that can be met when innovation meets collaboration.”