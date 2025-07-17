Field Reporting
Everything locals need to know about Austin hosting MLS All-Star Week
The Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star game against Mexico’s Liga MX is fast approaching. Where is an interested Austinite to go for all the events, players, and pub watch parties? Right here of course! Consider this your guide to everything MLS for the All-Star game, with an especial focus on all the hometown heroes taking part in the festivities.
In addition to the game on July 23 at Q2 Stadium, there’s plenty to see leading up to it during All-Star Week, starting July 19, from special challenges to themed burgers. Our picks for an essential experience are below, but fans who are ready to go all-in can also check this master list on the MLS website
What to Watch
These events are some of the more enticing options for a general audience.
July 19 & 20 | MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration
The Soccer Celebration is a free, all-ages, open-to-the-public party held at Auditorium Shores, “featuring interactive fan zones, live music, games, player appearances, free giveaways, and MLS match watch parties.” Fans are invited to celebrate soccer in a festival-style atmosphere with performances by Grouplove and openers The Citie.
July 22 | 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T
Like “Home Run Derby” but for soccer, the skills challenge brings together 10 players from each of the teams — MLS and LIGA MX — in a series of five challenges. The best from each side will duke it out with flair, agility, and speed to settle the question of who in North America has the real skills. Tickets (starting at $18.50) are available via Ticketmaster.
July 23 | 2025 MLS All-Star Game
The big event! This is what it all comes down to: MLS and LIGA MX meet on the pitch to see who can take home the title of “Champion of North America.” Expect to see a lively demonstration of some of the best ball-playing this side of the Atlantic. Verified resale tickets (starting at $242) are available via Ticketmaster.
Who to Watch
Lucky for us Austinites, a player and a coach will represent Austin FC and the USA in the game against LIGA MX and Mexico’s best.
Brad Stuver
If you’ve been anywhere near an Austin FC game, you might’ve heard thousands of rabid fans chanting our goalkeeper’s name: “Stuuuuuuuuuu!” That’s because those fans know Stuver is Austin FC’s secret weapon: Attackers, assuming they can get past the final line of the Austin defence, still have a brick wall between them and the equalizer. Expect Stuver to have a marquee day on July 23.
Nico Estévez
Austin FC’s coach, who led the team to an 8th place showing in the MLS Eastern Conference this year, will have the honor of coaching the MLS All-Star team against LIGA MX.
Brandon Vazquez
Initially, two Austin FC players were selected to play in the MLS All-Star game. Unfortunately due to a late-season injury, he’s going to be missing the game. “Crushed that my season would end this way but ready to get to work to come back stronger,” wrote Vazquez on Instagram after the injury. “Day 1 starts now!"
Where to Watch
But where to watch our hometown players? There are no shortage of venues to take in the action, including places to pregame if you’re lucky enough to have tickets. A full list of Austin FC Pub Club members — places to watch games — is available here.
Turnstile
10025 Burnet Rd.
Close to the action, just a few blocks West of Q2 stadium, this is a great place if you’re looking to get coffee, beer, or an ol’ fashioned just before the game. They also have a full complement of burgers and small appetizers. And thanks to the COVID-19-era loosening of open container laws, you can actually park at Turnstile, get a drink, and walk down with it to the game.
Hopsquad Brewing Co
2307 Kramer Ln.
Also just a few blocks away — this time within actual sight of the stadium — Hopsquad is a brewery that goes all-out for El Trees. (Think multiple big screens, performance from the fan band, etc.) This makes it another stellar spot both for people who are going to the game or folks who just want some of the energy to rub off on them. For those looking for non-beer options, Hopsquad just opened Kramer’s, a cocktail bar, in the same building as the brewery on Kramer Ln.
Haymaker
2310 Manor Rd.
Here’s one for those not in North Austin: An especially good spot for any students looking to get off campus and grab a killer sandwich, Haymaker is a classic sports bar with a focus on soccer, including everything from the MLS to English Premier League.
Let’s make MLS and Austin FC proud with a show of home team support. Whatever the ending score, the match promises to be a shootout well worth the watch!