Filmmakers Like You
Austin PBS announces 2025-26 season and $35,000 grant for filmmakers
There’s no better Austin storyteller than the creatives who reside in the culturally vibrant city, and Austin PBS is searching for the next local talent. The station behind iconic TV programs like Austin City Limits announced its lineup of new and returning programming for the 2025-2026 season at its third annual Made in Austin event.
Also known as KLRU-TV, Austin PBS launched a Digital Originals Grant Program to “award two talented creators $35,000each to produce non-fiction web series that showcase and explore the rich tapestry of life and culture in Central Texas,” according to a press release. Applications are open now, and winners will be announced in August 2025.
“By investing in diverse voices and original storytelling, we’re helping shape the future of public media right here at home,” said Austin PBS president and CEO Luis Patiño in the release.
Guests at the third annual Made in Austin, held at the new PBS headquarters, got a tour of the station's 60 years of digital archives, which includes 50 years of the widely renowned Austin City Limits, the longest-running music series in American television history.
The following new programs (described in PBS's original language) also announced launches in 2025-2026:
- Austin InSight, a weekly news and feature program
- High School Quiz Show: Austin, premiering in 2026, [which] brings together Central Texas high school students to showcase their knowledge and teamwork in a fun, fast-paced quiz format
- Carl the Collector, a national series about an autistic raccoon
- Texas Monthly Presents: The Story, a new series granting viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the magazine's writers and editors who champion authentic Texas voices
- City of Songs, an immersive travel series
- How Are We Today?, a series helping viewers navigate mental health challenges through safe, nurturing spaces and practical tools
- Cradled by Grace, which follows Composer Sam Lipman and jazz icon Ephraim Owens as they navigate challenges to create a groundbreaking trumpet concerto to be premiered with the Austin Symphony Orchestra
Existing shows with new seasons include:
- Decibel
- Austin City Limits
- Overheard With Evan Smith
- Central Texas Gardener
- City of Songs
Viewers can watch all programming on KLRU-TV, AustinPBS.org, and the Austin PBS app. More information about its upcoming programming is available on austinpbs.org.