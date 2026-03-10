Broadway News
The Book of Mormon and 10 other shows in 2026-27 Broadway in Austin season
Musical theater fans in Austin get their fix from Texas Performing Arts, which just announce its largest Broadway in Austin Season, with 11 Broadway shows at Bass Concert Hall. The 2026-2027 season will contain seven Austin premieres and starts with Mrs. Doubtfire on September 22.
Texas Performing Arts is part of the University of Texas at Austin, but its intended audience is anyone in Austin. Broadway in Austin shows are the closest the city gets to regular Broadway-quality performances, since performers have Broadway experience and are often understudies or play smaller roles in the official New York shows. They tour with impressive sets around the United States, and Austinites usually get about about a week to see each show.
This season includes lots of adaptations of films, and musicals that follow the lives of real musical stars.
The 2026-2027 season unfolds as follows:
- Mrs. Doubtfire, September 22-27, 2026: The classic Robbin Williams movie hits the stage. A divorced dad disguises himself as a wacky nanny to find a way to spend more time with his kids.
- Waitress, October 21-23, 2026: With music by Sara Bareilles, expert pie maker Jenna enters a baking contest and deals with an affair, motherhood, and a hopeful escape from her small town.
- A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, November 3-8, 2026: Neil Diamond helped create this jukebox musical "memoir" about "a kid from Brooklyn" becoming a rock legend selling 120 million albums.
- Buena Vista Social Club, December 1-6, 2026: Another Set in Havana, Cuba, this story recalls the comeback of real-life singer and dancer Omara Portuondo, plus the stories of three other important musicians who eventually collaborated on the famous 1997 album Buena Vista Social Club.
- Alicia Keys’ Hell's Kitchen, February 23 to March 3, 2027: Another musical memoir, this show by Alicia Keys starts with the artist at 17 and pays tribute to her musical mentor, her family, and her neighborhood.
- Water For Elephants, April 6-11, 2027: The acclaimed novel about a man who joins a traveling circus is adapted for the stage with acrobatics and puppetry.
Water for Elephants incorporates circus performances.Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
- Death Becomes Her, April 27 to May 2, 2027: Based on the 1992 film, this musical comedy follows frenemies going too far to look beautiful with a secret potion.
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, May 19-30, 2027: This stage production follows the sons of wizards and rivals Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, with lots of stage magic.
- The Phantom of the Opera, January 20-31, 2027: "Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical," a press release explains, telling the story of the hermetic Phantom to lives under teh Paris Opera House who becomes romantically entangled with a soprano, Christine.
- Beetlejuice, March 19-21, 2027: This incredibly chaotic musical, based on the 1988 film, tells the story of Tim Burton’s Ghost with the Most and depressed teen Lydia Deetz.
Beetlejuice returns after a successful tour.Photo by Michelle Grace Hunder
- The Book of Mormon, June 8-13, 2027: One of the most popular modern musical comedies, The Book of Mormon sees two naive missionaries try to preach to Ugandans who have more pressing issues.
Theater-goers can purchase tickets to individual shows, or they they can purchase a subscription package for seven or eight shows. Packages (starting at $290) are on sale now at austin.broadway.com. Subscribers from the current season will be automatically renewed Thursday, March 19. Individual ticket sales will be announced throughout the year.
There are still four titles coming in the current season: The Great Gatsby, on now through March 15, Mamma Mia!, The Wiz, and & Juliet.